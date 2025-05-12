FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Achieves Outstanding Success



Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) recently demonstrated exceptional performance during a highly anticipated inventory audit conducted on a vast array of assets and equipment by the Ernst & Young consulting team the Navy contracted with to perform these reviews.



The scope of the audit extended far beyond traditional financial management and supply inventory. It involved a comprehensive review of business processes that contribute to the Navy’s year-end financial statements. The audit assessed a variety of factors including the existence, quality, location, completeness and valuation of command inventory.



The FRCSW team of ShaWanda Weintraub, Michael Harrison, Nara Svay, Aaron Wilcher, Albert Wertz, Huyen Truong, William Hines, Deborah Warburton and Jessica Mendoza played a crucial role in the success of this audit. However, this effort took more than a small team of leaders to achieve success. From Production Control to the shop floor, every team member’s involvement was vital in ensuring the accuracy of inventory tracking and the documentation of transactions. FRCSW performed an existence and completeness testing on 321 National Item Identification Numbers (NIINs), which included over 2,400 Navy Working Capital Funded (NWCF) assets with a combined value of more than $115,000,000…..achieving a perfect 100% score! This stellar result was made possible through proactive planning and dedication. In an environment where items move frequently, on average 90 times per week, ensuring the timely and accurate location of inventory required intense coordination and communication. Something the FRCSW team excels at achieving.



As an industrial repair facility, FRCSW is not a traditional warehouse, meaning inventory is regularly moved across various shops for repairs and maintenance. This added complexity to the audit process, making it imperative for the shop personnel to be involved every step of the way. Despite these challenges, the command was able to perform the necessary inventory checks without slowing down production or causing significant delays. The team’s ability to efficiently manage the audit while maintaining operational continuity is a testament to their professionalism and commitment to the mission.



FRCSW is the first industrial facility within the Navy to undergo such an extensive inventory audit, setting a high standard for future commands. The FRCSW teams performance is a critical contribution to the Navy’s broader goal of achieving a clean audit by 2027 which will be a clear demonstration to the American taxpayers that the Navy is diligently managing the nation's resources.



The success of the command in this audit highlights the importance of teamwork, coordination, and meticulous planning in managing the Navy's assets and financial processes. As the Navy continues on this path, the lessons learned from FRCSW’s effort will play a vital role in achieving even greater success in the years to come. The commitment shown by the team at FRCSW sets a standard for the entire Navy to follow, demonstrating that with dedication and precision, even the most complex tasks can be accomplished successfully.

