President Trump visits Al Udeid Air Base

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar – President Donald J. Trump visited Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 15, 2025, during a tour of the Middle East that included stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



“No visit in the Gulf would be complete without stopping to salute the people who keep America safe, strong and free,” said Trump. “I am thrilled to be here with the men and women who embody American strength and pride.”



The visit marked the first time a sitting U.S. president has traveled to Al Udeid since 2003, emphasizing the administration’s intent to strengthen diplomatic and military ties with Middle Eastern allies and coalition partners. Trump was accompanied by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with several members of his staff.



During his visit, the president spoke to more than 1,000 deployed U.S. service members, highlighting their dedication and recognizing several individuals for their exceptional mission support.



Among those honored were U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Elders, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing first sergeant, and his stepson, Airman 1st Class Ashton Inman—both currently deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, exemplifying the Air Force core value of service before self.



“I’ve deployed several times before, but sharing this experience with Ashton makes it feel entirely different,” said Elders. “The only word I can use to describe it is, humbling.”



In addition to addressing troops, Trump met with senior U.S. military leaders, members of the Qatar Armed Forces and coalition partners supporting CENTCOM operations throughout the region.



President Trump outlined his administration’s defense priorities, emphasizing readiness, coalition cooperation and sustained investment in defense capabilities.



“We were honored to host President Trump and Secretary Hegseth at Al Udeid,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Their visit underscored the critical contributions by our warfighters to advance U.S. and coalition objectives, and reinforced the pride and purpose that drive our mission each day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:30 Story ID: 498172 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Trump visits Al Udeid Air Base, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.