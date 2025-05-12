V Corps Crowns is 2025 Best Squad

Photo By Pfc. Brent Lee | U.S. Soldiers Pfc. Elesban Ruiz, Pfc. Keagan Boston, Staff Sgt. Caleb Rawlings, Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Brent Lee | U.S. Soldiers Pfc. Elesban Ruiz, Pfc. Keagan Boston, Staff Sgt. Caleb Rawlings, Sgt. David Conrad, Spc. Devin Schallert, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, participate in the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC) to test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11-16, 2025. Winners of this competition will advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. This competition tests the squad's proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army graphic by Pfc. Brent Lee) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWÖHR TRAINING AREA, Germany – V Corps crowned its Soldier of the Year and Best Squad on May 15, 2025.



The annual V Corps Best Squad Competition took place at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, from May 11–15, 2025, pitting top teams from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade against one another in a 120-hour test of mental and physical endurance. The competition challenged units to develop their squads into skilled teams of warfighters, aligning with the Army’s priorities of strengthening formations and providing ready forces. Over 120 hours, teams were tested on challenges including land navigation, expert soldier tasks, weapons ranges, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and an unknown-distance ruck march.



“We modeled our competition after the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, which gave us a strong baseline,” said Sgt. Maj. David Huntington, Current Operations Sergeant Major for V Corps. “The winners will gain a clear understanding of what to expect at the USAREUR-AF competition. Beyond the winners, all competitors received exceptional training, acquiring invaluable skills that will benefit them throughout their careers. I hope they return to their respective units and encourage others to participate and challenge themselves next year.”



At the awards ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell, senior enlisted advisor for V Corps, announced the winning squad. Team 3, consisting of Staff Sgt. Caleb Rawlings, Sgt. Conrad David, Spc. Devin Schallert, Pfc. Elesban Ruiz, and Pfc. Keagan Boston, all assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Rose Barracks, Germany, won the 2025 V Corps Best Squad title. They outshone five other teams from the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and their own regiment, securing the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s fourth consecutive victory. Additionally, Pfc. Elesban Ruiz was named V Corps Soldier of the Year.

Elated by their V Corps victory, the team recognized it as a stepping stone. In August 2025, they will face some of the Army’s toughest squads in the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition.



“We train together and hold weekly team-building sessions, where we barbecue and review infantry tactics to hone our skills,” said Pfc. Keagan Boston, a member of the winning Best Squad. “We’ve built strong bonds with our teammates—they’re the ones who help you overcome mental challenges when you feel like giving up.”



In February 2022, former Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston announced the inaugural Best Squad Competition as a replacement for the long-standing Best Warrior Competition. Launched alongside the “This Is My Squad” campaign, it promoted a team-based, people-first mindset over individual Soldier achievements.



“When I helped then-Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston develop the Best Squad concept, we faced significant pushback because the Army had long focused on the Best Warrior Competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell, the most senior enlisted advisor for V Corps. “We countered that wars are not won alone, and this competition reinforces teamwork while holding us to a high standard.”



Best Squad competitions enable units to showcase their top teams, demonstrating the teamwork, skills, and attributes all Soldiers should strive for. The Soldiers who will be competing in the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition are representatives of the Army’s finest, highlighting their ability to work as cohesive teams to accomplish tasks beyond the reach of any single individual.



For more information about the upcoming competition, visit the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition website.