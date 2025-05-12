Staying Strong: 4-6th Infantry Regiment Conducts a LFX with M2A1 Abrams In Bulgaria

NOVO SELO, Bulgaria — U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct a live fire exercise with M2A1 Abrams at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 13, 2025.



Live fire exercises ensure that Soldiers maintain their readiness and improve their lethal capabilities resulting in increased combat effectiveness when on the battlefield.



“Today we did a platoon live fire exercise with tanks [M2A1 Abrams] where we are conducting a movement to contact and then a hasty defense all while engaging and destroying simulated enemy personnel carriers and tanks with live rounds,” said U.S. Army Capt. Edwin Hansen, commander of Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. “This is part of our training progression in which every platoon trains on three tactical mission sets, one is the conduct of an attack, one is defense and one is movement to contact”



Throughout this training exercise the platoon formation consists of four tanks that maneuver together through contact and defend their battle position.



“My role was to follow the maneuvering platoon and make sure everyone was safe,” Said Hansen. “I also was evaluating the platoon on their maneuver, their ability to communicate effectively between each other and up to me as the company commander and most importantly their ability to engage and destroy targets quickly as a platoon.”



Being the only tank company in the battalion, Charly Company plays an important role for their fellow companies and combat troops on the battlefield.



“What we bring to the table is the highest firepower in the battalion with also great mobility, we stand as a highly mobile strike force whenever the infantry face something they are not capable of destroying they call in the tanks,” said Hansen. “We are giving them the capability to destroy anything on the battlefield”

In the battlefied it's important for Soldiers to trust their battle buddies



“Anytime you go out to the field or if you go to war, your crew is who you’re relying on to do their job and to keep eachother alive and the other tanks alive,” said Hansen. “It's important for tank commanders to ensure they get to know their crew well and to assess them and make sure they are capable of doing their job.”



Soldiers trained so they can be ready at all times to deploy, engage, and destroy enemies on any battlefield should they be called to.



“It's important to stay ready, you never know when things are gonna happen that require you to go do your job,” said Hansen. “World events are unpredictable so it's important to be ready so that you can do your job, support the United States mission and most importantly to come back alive from any war we have to go to.”



Throughout the week U.S. forces have continued to enhance their readiness and reassures our NATO allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners in Europe.



“It's been exciting being on this rotation, I'm glad we have been able to go on this training progression while we were deployed out here,” said Hansen. “I feel like the company has really come together as a team, and I feel like we are very well trained and ready to face any obstacle or enemy that faces us,” said Hansen

