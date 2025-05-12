Mustang of the Week: SrA Quinn Corgiat

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinn Corgiat, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinn Corgiat, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance inspector, left, secures the tail assembly of a munition while Airman 1st Class Michael Mitchell, 51st MUNS conventional maintenance crew member, holds it in place at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2025. Corgiat’s exceptional performance in her roles as inspector and supervisor pushed her to be selected as the Mustang of the Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quinn Corgiat, 51st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance inspector, was named the 51st Fighter Wing’s Mustang of the Week for her commitment to her unit, her mission and her wingmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 12.



As a conventional maintenance inspector, Corgiat ensures the delivery of mission ready assets to Osan’s aircraft through detailed inspections and procedural oversight. Her role is essential to the safe handling and effective deployment of munitions.



“If we have things that break while we are building things up or we have something come back from flight that aren’t working right I go in and look through our technical orders and see if we can fix it or, if not, I start the process of contacting the right places to dispose of it,” said Corgiat. “Also, I’ll handle anything that is expiring. Different assets have different shelf lives and service lifes. When assets hit that time frame I’ll inspect the assets for any irregularities, submit a disposition request and then pack and ship it when it is ready.”

In addition to her technical duties, Corgiat has recently started taking on more leadership responsibilities by stepping into a supervisory role. She continues performing inspections while also mentoring junior Airmen and working to improve her team’s overall processes.



“I have been balancing doing inspector duties and I’ve also been stepping into that supervisory role,” said Corgiat. “As a supervisor, I make sure that our guys are doing what they are supposed to be doing and training them up to be crew chiefs. “I’ve really been chasing everything I can do to improve anything. Before I got here a lot of the people told me there are a lot of things to fix, due to the amount we handle. We handle bombs, 20 millimeter, 30 millimeter, chaff and flare and more. My goal, with all of that, has been to improve whatever processes I can for the airmen that are here now and the ones that will come after.”



Corgiat’s performance and initiative have earned recognition from leadership, who note that her impact goes well beyond her rank and duty title.



“Senior Airman Corgiat has consistently shown a hunger for excellence that bleeds through every aspect of her work,” said Master Sgt. Bryant Williams, 51 MUNS conventional maintenance section chief. “She is a supervisor for multiple Airmen and she functions in multiple roles as both a munitions inspector and a conventional maintenance crew chief. She consistently performs at a level on par with an non-commissioned officer and is constantly seeking self-improvement opportunities within the functional area.”

The importance of Corgiat’s work is not only reflected in her leadership responsibilities but also in how it ties directly into the 51st Fighter Wing’s operational mission.



“If we were not able to do what we do, our munitions could cause harm to us or aircrew because that asset is bad or it could not function correctly when deployed, reducing our airpower’s effectiveness.” said Corgiat. “Because we maintain our assets to the degree of readiness we’re expected to, we enable the base’s ‘Fight Tonight’ mission.”