Leadership Forum Cultivates Trust and Integrity Among Emerging Leaders

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. J.B. Vowell, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, holds a discussion with Soldiers in the 2025 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition, leadership forum, May, 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Vowell's speech is the climax of two days devoted to leadership development and building trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren)

Beyond the displays of cutting-edge technology and strategic discussions on multi-domain operations, the 2025 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition featured a dedicated leadership forum aimed at fostering the next generation of Army leaders across the Indo-Pacific.



Focused on Joint and Coalition team building, the leadership forum brought together service members from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), international military leaders, and civilian experts. The event aimed to foster professional development, inspire collaboration, and strengthen connections among USARPAC leaders, allies and partners.



“We learned how we all conduct business on a daily basis,” said U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Scott Sanger, from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater. “I would not have been able to get this type of insight from other nations if I had not come here. I’m a new first sergeant, and I’m learning how important empowering the lowest-level Soldiers is. I will go back to my unit and use these lessons to build trust and empower them.”



Lt. Gen. James Dubik, (ret.) opened the forum with a moderated discussion on stewardship of the Army profession. He shared personal experiences from his extensive career, highlighting the lasting impact of strong leadership. In one example, he recalled receiving a public reprimand from a commander that was delivered in a manner he considered disrespectful.



“He [my commander] really chewed me out, and it was in front of everybody," said Dubik. “I took a big risk going back to my commander to tell him it was unacceptable. He could have made my life a living hell. Instead, he had the character to listen and learn from a subordinate. We went on to become friends.”



The forum participants also visited the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to build stronger bonds and hear from a veteran that has devoted his life to the Army profession.



Vietnam War veteran and Gold Star Father Allen Hoe inspired the audience by telling the story of the battle flag his unit carried during the Vietnam War. Hoe draped the faded cloth over the podium and explained the flag's history. He carried the flag when deployed and brought it home. When his son deployed to Iraq, the flag was with him when he fell in combat.



The son's comrades continued to carry the flag until returning home. In total the 60 year old battle flag has been on five deployments including one with Hoes’ second son 1st. Sgt. Nakoa Hoe to Afghanistan.

Day two of the forum focused on trust.



Attendees took part in an interactive workshop led by members of the William & Mary Whole of Government Center of Excellence. During the session, participants worked through various scenarios and discussion questions designed to spark dialogue on building trust with different considerations, including cultural differences.



Later, a panel discussion featuring two Major Generals and two Division Command Sergeants Major offered perspectives on establishing and maintaining trust in today’s operational environment. The panel covered a broad range of topics that would offer leadership challenges.



Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry, command sergeant major for the 25th Infantry Division, emphasized that trust is a mutual commitment. He shared a personal story about instructing a company to prepare for night operations. When the mission began, the unit was unprepared and had to drive with white lights.



“My assumption was they did not meet their training goals,” said Curry. “Instead of coming down hard on them, I had trust and asked what the limiting factor was? I found out I had a false assumption. They didn't have enough night vision optics because we didn't allocate equipment properly. A young company commander had the trust to tell me the truth, and I had a chance to correct the situation.”



The greatest strength of the Army is its people, and building trust starts with understanding. The panel discussion allowed participants to hear the thinking behind the decisions that affect their day-to-day life. A junior leader in the Army often hears the priorities of their command but does not always know how they tie into the larger Army goals.



“This was a great chance to listen to high-level discussions on how to be a better leader; they talked about lessons I will take home,” said Capt. Colin Alexander, of the 17th Field Artillery Battalion. “I’m grateful to hear the link between big Army’s goals they talked about today and my local ones.”



On the final day of the forum, Lt. Gen. J.B. Vowell, the deputy commanding general, USARPAC, spoke about driving leadership for the Army of the future.

Vowell said to the leaders in the room, “It's your responsibility to see the potential in your formations and bring it out.”



He went on to tell the audience that they are shaping the future of the Army right now. Leaders in the Army are the drivers of change and that will not go away. The leader forum allowed its participants to come together and to be agents for positive change.



Cynthia Gertsen, the senior planner of the leadership forum from the Association of the U.S. Army said, “The forum was designed to bring together junior leaders across the U.S. Indo-PACOM (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command) to strengthen their leaderships, foster dialogue, share innovative solutions, and build lasting relationships. The forum provided a critical space for collaborative problem-solving and strategic thinking. I think it was a great success.”