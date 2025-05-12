U.S. Army's Foundational Capabilities Support the Joint Force

Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. and Canadian military senior leaders, and Markus Garlauskas, director,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. and Canadian military senior leaders, and Markus Garlauskas, director, Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, sit on a panel to discuss organizing land forces for the combined joint fight during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition, May 15, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The panel discussion focused on organizing U.S. Army land forces for joint operations and maintaining "fight tonight" readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — As the Indo-Pacific theater grows in strategic importance, the U.S. Army continues to serve as the backbone of the Joint Force, delivering essential capabilities that ensure the projection and sustainment of joint power across air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. At the recent Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, senior leaders and experts convened to discuss how the Army is organizing and adapting to meet the evolving challenges of this critical region.



The Army’s support is executed through four strategic roles: shaping operational environments, preventing conflict, prevailing in large-scale ground combat, and consolidating gains. These roles are underpinned by five core competencies: integrate national, multinational and joint power on land, prompt and sustained combat power, set and sustain the theater for the joint force, combined arms operations, and special operations.



However, leaders recognize that internal challenges must be addressed to maximize the Army's effectiveness and ensure it can fully leverage its foundational capabilities. This requires a willingness to re-evaluate existing policies and procedures.



"Policies are in place and they're there for reasons, but if we see that policies are not enabling us war fighters, then we have to do something about it." said Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, deputy commanding general of the United Nations Command, Korea.



To ensure that the Army is postured to deter and defend in the Indo-Pacific, a strategic context is needed.



“If we're going to be ready to fight tonight, that means yesterday, we had to be sharing intelligence," said Mr. Markus Garlauskas, director, Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.



A key element of ensuring readiness in the Indo-Pacific is the effective integration of reserve forces into the total force structure. This requires a shift in mindset and a commitment to providing reserve Soldiers with the training and resources they need to be fully prepared for any mission.



“We know that the value of reserve force in the Indo-Pacific is very important,” said Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala, commanding general, Reserve Command.



The Army recognizes that the cyber domain demands a high level of expertise and adaptability. To ensure its forces are prepared for the challenges of modern warfare, the Army prioritizes realistic and continuous training.



"Fighting tonight is something that we do every day, every day we wake up,” said Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command.



Supporting these efforts, the 311th Signal Command (Theater) operates and defends the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network-Army (DODIN-A). This enables secure, resilient communications at the tactical edge, crucial for enabling multi-domain operations.



The command delivers communications support to over 65,000 Active Duty personnel, 9,000 civilians, and 5,000 Army Reserve Soldiers, allowing theater Army formations to operate in all domains; air, land, sea, space, and cyber.



Through the Pacific DODIN-A Operations Center, the 311th integrates organic and incoming units across the region. Its redundant regional hubs, joint interoperability, and resilient interior lines enable command and control even across the International Date Line, contributing to operational readiness for missions, training, and exercises.



U.S. Army Pacific further strengthens this foundation by extending the information network, conducting civil-military operations, and mobilizing Reserve and National Guard Soldiers in support of joint objectives.



These efforts reflect a concerted push to ensure that the Army remains a linchpin service, uniquely capable of integrating and sustaining the theater for the entire Joint Force, today and in the future. The U.S. Army's commitment to these foundational capabilities is essential for maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, and for ensuring that the Joint Force can effectively respond to any challenge in the region. As the Indo-Pacific continues to evolve, the U.S. Army will undoubtedly remain a critical component of the Joint Force, adapting and innovating to meet the demands of this vital theater.