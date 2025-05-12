USARPAC Commander meets with the Commander of the Canadian Army

Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC),...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), and LT Gen. Michael Wright (right), commander of the Canadian Army, participate in a gift exchange during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), met with Lt. Gen. Michael Wright, commander of the Canadian Army, during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2025.



Gen. Clark thanked Lt. Gen. Wright for the Canadian Army’s consistent participation in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center - Alaska. Gen. Clark offered support for expanding the Canadian Army’s regional presence west of the International Date Line through Operation Pathways and the augmentation of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) in Mongolia.



LANPAC is the premier forum for discussions on land power in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)