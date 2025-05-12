"Fight Tonight" Requires Collaboration, Understanding, and Adaptability: Experts Discuss Readiness in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Spc. Wyatt Moore | Markus Garlauskas, director, Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Wyatt Moore | Markus Garlauskas, director, Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, sits on a panel to discuss organizing land forces for the combined joint fight during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition, May 15, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The panel discussion focused on organizing U.S. Army land forces for joint operations and maintaining "fight tonight" readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

Summary:

The LANPAC panel discussion "Organizing Today to Fight Tonight: Organizing Land Forces for the Joint Fight" featured Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett commanding general, U.S. Army Cyber Command, Senior Canadian Armed Forces Officer in the Pacific Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, deputy commanding general, United Nations Command, Korea, Brig. Gen. Donald Brooks, deputy commanding general of operations, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Markus Garlauskas, director at the Scowcroft Center. The panel explored the strategic imperatives of organizing land forces for effective joint operations and maintaining a "fight tonight" readiness posture. Discussions centered on the evolving threat landscape, the critical importance of strong partnerships and seamless interoperability, and the integration of emerging technologies to enhance warfighting capabilities. Key themes included the need to proactively address policy limitations that hinder operational effectiveness, the necessity of cultural understanding in coalition environments, and the overarching goal of ensuring land forces are postured for decisive action in a complex and dynamic security environment.



Key Themes & Messages:

"Fight Tonight" Requires Constant Vigilance: Readiness is not a static goal but a continuous process of adaptation and improvement.





Interoperability is More Than Just Technology: Cultural understanding, pre-existing agreements, and clearly defined end-states are crucial for effective coalition operations.





Partnerships are Essential: Strong relationships with allies, industry, and academia are vital for maintaining a competitive edge.





Transparency and Information Sharing are Key: Open communication and a willingness to share information are crucial for building trust and deterring adversaries.





The Nuclear Threat: The importance of preparing to fight in a nuclear environment.



Key Quotes:

Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general, U.S. Army Cyber Command:



"We deliver five capabilities; operate, defend, attack that's both in the cyber and electronic electromagnetic spectrum.”



"Fighting tonight is something that we do every day...Every day we wake up, we're in contact."



Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, deputy commanding general, United Nations Command, Korea:



“The partnerships that the nations have bilaterally, I think, is something that we can't underestimate.”



"The partnerships that the nations have bilaterally, I think, is something that we can't underestimate. Something that, perhaps, we don't utilize as well as a collective is understanding, maybe, the partnerships that they have with a nation that the United States may not and how, how is that resource being leveraged to benefit the greater mission?"



Brig. Gen. Donald Brooks, deputy commanding general of operations, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command:



"How do we get smaller, more agile, lighter, low signature so that I can move into austere, non permissive environments, get closer to our adversary, into that extreme tactical edge..."



"Partnerships during phase zero are the critical linchpin, I believe, to setting the theater, in setting the theater months, if not years, in advance..."



Markus Garlauskas, director at the Scowcroft Center:



"If we're going to be ready to fight tonight, that means yesterday, we had to be sharing intelligence...We will not get to pick the time and place of this fight. The adversary is going to pick that and so we have to be postured, ready, psychologically, intellectually, and not just physically."



"You can't surge trust. You can't surge cultural understanding. And it takes a tremendous amount of time, intellectual energy and priority..."