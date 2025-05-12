USARPAC Commander meets with the Commander of the Singapore Army

Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), commanding general of USARPAC, and Brig. Gen. Dex...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), commanding general of USARPAC, and Brig. Gen. Dex Cai, chief of Army of Singapore, participate in a gift exchange during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen chiefs of armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), met with Brig. Gen. Dex Cai, chief of Army of Singapore, during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2025.



The leaders discussed how USARPAC and the Singapore Armed Forces will continue to enhance the scale and realism of Exercises Tiger Balm and Lightning Strike. These efforts deepen readiness in multi-domain operations and reinforce shared strategic priorities.



The Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for discussions on land power in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness