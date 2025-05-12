Seabees Support U.S. Naval Undersea Museum Renovation Effort

Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Seabees from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest work on...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Lincoln | Seabees from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest work on renovations at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, in late April. The renovation included replacing warped walls, installing ceiling tiles, and upgrading the storage area to ensure the preservation of the museum’s collection. see less | View Image Page

Seabees from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest recently completed a two-week renovation at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum (USNUM), helping maintain a space dedicated to collecting, preserving, and interpreting naval undersea history, science, and operations.



In late April, the eight-person team restored a climate-controlled storage room by replacing warped walls, installing ceiling tiles, applying fresh paint, laying carpet and adding cove bases. The upgrades add additional storage space, helping safeguard the museum’s archival materials for years to come.



Located in Keyport, Washington, USNUM is one of 10 official Navy museums operated by the Naval History and Heritage Command. Since opening in 1995, the museum has welcomed thousands of visitors each year and serves as a hub for military ceremonies, school field trips, public tours, and other educational events.



“The Seabees work ensures that the museum remains a place where the public can connect with and learn about the Navy’s undersea history, one that the Seabees themselves have been a part of and continue to help preserve,” said Olivia Wilson, operations manager, USNUM.



“Every project that the Seabees take on, no matter the size, supports the Navy’s larger mission,” said Lt. Trygve McCrea, the assistant public works officer who organized the renovation. “Helping the museum preserve its heritage means we are not just maintaining a building, we are contributing to the education of future Sailors and honoring those who came before them.”



Established in 1942, the Seabees have a long and distinguished history of supporting the Navy through expeditionary construction and engineering, spanning the full spectrum of military infrastructure. Their reach includes building and maintaining warfighting platforms to upgrading facilities that educate the public and preserving naval heritage. By applying their skills to both operational and outreach outcomes, Seabees help ensure all Navy facilities, whether designed for combat readiness or public engagement, reflect the same high standards of excellence and pride.



To learn more about the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, visit https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/museums/undersea.html.



To learn more about NAVFAC Northwest, visit https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Northwest/.



