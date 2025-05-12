United Nations Command Commander Addresses Korean Peninsula Security Ahead of UNC's 75th Anniversary.

General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of the United Nations command, Combined Forces Command and U.S Forces Korea, participated in a panel discussion at the East-West Center on May 14. This event, was held ahead of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, and the formation of United Nations Command.

The UNC, comprising 18 member states, has played a pivotal role in maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula since 1953. Established under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 84, the command was authorized to operate under the UN flag and lead a unified effort during the Korean War.

"For over 75 years, something that was begun with a UN Security Council resolution has managed to stand, and it's protected the peace," Brunson said during the discussion.

Panelists explored topics including the UNC's enduring mission, the evolving security challenges posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and the command's significant legacy as it approaches its 75th anniversary. Brunson also addressed the shifting relationships among China, Russia and the DPRK emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in the current security environment.

Brunson emphasized that in today's interconnected world, US relationships in the Indo-Pacific are multidimensional by necessity.

"What we find increasingly across the Indo-Pacific is that we don't have the luxury of being binary in any way, shape, or form, because our economies are entwined," he said. "And where economics lie, the livelihoods of the people ... are also impacted and affected."

As the UNC marks this milestone anniversary, its commitment to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula remains unwavering.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2025 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 19:37 Story ID: 498140 Location: HONOLULU , HAWAII, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Command Commander Addresses Korean Peninsula Security Ahead of UNC's 75th Anniversary, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.