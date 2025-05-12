NMCSD Honors Lt. Melissa Campbell as Junior Officer of the Quarter for FY25, Q1

Courtesy Photo | 250512-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 2025) – Lt. Melissa Campbell (left), Division...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250512-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 2025) – Lt. Melissa Campbell (left), Division Officer of the Main Operating Room at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), is presented the Junior Officer of the Quarter award for Fiscal Year 2025, Quarter 1 by Capt. Elizabeth Adriano (right), NMCSD Director, 12 May, 2025. Campbell was recognized for her outstanding leadership, oversight of more than 2,500 surgical cases, introduction of ENT robotics, and the launch of surgical telementoring—all of which contribute directly to enhanced warfighter readiness and surgical capability. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (May 2025) – Lt. Melissa Campbell, a Navy Nurse Corps officer assigned to the Directorate for Surgical Services at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), was named the command’s Junior Officer of the Quarter for Fiscal Year 2025, Quarter 1—an honor that recognizes junior officers who exemplify excellence in patient care, leadership, teamwork, and community engagement.



As the Division Officer of the Main Operating Room, Campbell distinguished herself through exceptional performance, overseeing 2,525 surgical cases, pioneering the introduction of ENT Robotics, and playing a key role in establishing Surgical Telementoring—a forward-leaning capability that enhances provider readiness across platforms.



“Lt. Campbell represents the very best of Navy Medicine’s junior officer corps,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ashley Hanhurst, MOR Department Head. “Her technical expertise, dedication to mentorship, and focus on innovation directly support our mission of delivering world-class care and sustaining warfighter readiness.”



Campbell, a native from Baltimore, Ohio, obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, Jacksonville, Fla.



“It is a profound honor to be recognized by the command. I could not be more proud-not only on a personal level, but more importantly, on behalf of the dedicated medical professionals with whom I have the privilege to serve,” said Campbell. “NMCSD is filled with opportunities for junior officers to excel in both their clinical profession and overall leadership capabilities. I extend a huge thank you to all who support me and my peers.”



In addition to her clinical leadership, Campbell trained over 50 Sailors in surgical case card procedures, facilitated three operational deployments, and mentored perioperative nursing students through their clinical rotations—fostering the next generation of Navy healthcare professionals.



Her contributions highlight the critical role of nurse leaders in operational medicine and reflect the command’s commitment to professional development and high-reliability healthcare.



NMCSD also extends congratulations and a hearty Bravo Zulu to all the Junior Officer of the Quarter nominees:



Lt. Hye Hyun, DC, USN – Directorate for Branch Clinics

Lt. Bridget Culey, NC, USN – Directorate for Nursing Services

Lt. Nicholas Frankel, DC, USN – Directorate for Branch Clinics

Lt. Westley Glendrange, MSC, USN – Directorate for Administration

Lt. Rachel Lee, MSC, USN – Directorate for Clinical Support Services



