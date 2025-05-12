LANPAC 2025: Panel Emphasizes the Critical Role of Combat Ready Army Reserve Forces in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Lestorti, commanding general of the Office of the Chief of...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Lestorti, commanding general of the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR), sits on a panel to discuss the importance of essential warfighting capabilities for campaigning, crisis, and conflict during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 15, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The panel explored how reserve forces enhance power projection and crisis response in the Indo-Pacific through integration, readiness, and strategic positioning. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

Summary:

The LANPAC panel discussion, "Combat Ready Reserves," featured Maj. Gen. Joseph Lestorti Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR) G-3/5/7, Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, deputy commanding general - Strategy and Plans, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC), and Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala commander, Philippine Army Reserve Command. The conversation centered on the vital role of a nation’s army reserve forces in maintaining security within the Indo-Pacific region, focusing on integrating reserves into the "Total Army," establishing a persistent forward posture, and adapting training for modern threats. A recurring theme was the importance of partnerships with allied nations and innovative recruitment strategies to ensure a diverse and capable force. The panel highlighted the need for the Army reserve to be adaptable, modernized, and fully integrated to effectively contribute to deterrence and crisis response in the region.



Key Themes & Messages:

Total Army Integration: Reserve forces are an essential, not separate, component of the Army.

Forward Deterrence: Reserve forces are critical for persistent forward posture, deterring aggression and enabling rapid crisis response.

Adaptability & Modernization: Reserveforce must actively transform for future warfare, leveraging technology and citizen-soldier skills.

Strong Partnerships: Building interoperability with allies is crucial through combined training and exercises.

Recruiting Innovation: New strategies are needed to attract diverse talent to the reserve force.



Key Quotes:

Maj. Gen. Joseph Lestorti Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR) G-3/5/7: "When I put my uniform on, it says, United States Army. We're one Army... We must view ourselves as a total Army in order to fight in this theater."



"One thing is clear, the Indo-Pacific is the decisive theater. The security architecture here rests on integrated deterrence built through joint readiness, allied interoperability and forward presence."





Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC):

When speaking on reserve forces: "For us, in order to set this theater, but more importantly after we've set it, (reserves) allow it to have prolonged endurance and operational reach. That's only done from a total Army."



"It means no difference to me whether I'm dealing with a reservist load decision or an active load decision. It's all about the technical ability. It's about rehearsing together so that we get better at what we're supposed to do on the terrain that we want, so that we get positional advantage."





Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, deputy commanding general - Strategy and Plans, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC):

"We need to harness the entire surface area of all of our militaries...regular, reserve, national guard...and find innovative ways to bring everyone into the fight."



"There isn't a single natural disaster or event in Australia that the Army Reserve does not respond to. Because readiness is a mindset. They are the first out the door every time. So they're building teams. They're building a deployment mindset. They're going to the point of need."





"Giving our young people a sense of purpose, so they're joining, they're part of an organization. They feel good being part of that. They're joining a national institution...they get that sense of purpose.”



Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala commander, Philippine Army Reserve Command:

"We know that the value of reserve forces in the Indo-Pacific is very important.”



"We are again threatened, and that our powerful neighbor is threatening us. So with that, that is enough motivation for a lot of members of our youth and our people to find the idealistic patriotic duty to serve their country.”





Watch the full panel: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/962591/lanpac-symposium-and-exposition-combat-ready-reserves-panel