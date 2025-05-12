Detroit District receives $558.9 million investment from FY25 Work Plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving a total allocation in the Operations & Maintenance account of $291.2 million in the Work Plan, released May 15, 2025, for connecting channels and harbor projects, $264.1 million for the New Lock at the Soo construction project and $3.6 million to conduct investigation studies.



The released work plan provides the entire appropriation for the Corps of Engineers under the yearlong continuing resolution that was passed.



“This is an exciting opportunity for the Detroit District team to provide solutions to our regional infrastructure,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Wallace Bandeff. “Repairing, maintaining and improving our federal harbors and infrastructure is essential to bring resiliency to our communities, our economy and the environment. I know the Detroit District team and our partners are ready to deliver these historic investments!"



Projects to receive Construction funding through the FY 25 Work Plan:

New Lock at the Soo, MI $264,130,000

Award Remaining Phase 3 Options (Downstream Work, Hands Free Mooring, Downstream Ship Arrestors); Construction Modifications; Supervision and Administration of New Lock



Projects to receive Investigation funding through the FY 25 Work Plan:

Menominee River Deepening, MI & WI $1,219,000

Complete the feasibility study phase

Southeast Michigan, MI $1,200,000

Continue the feasibility study phase

Tittabawassee, Chippewa, Pine and Tobacco Rivers, MI $1,200,000

Continue the feasibility study phase



Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:

Michigan:

Alpena Harbor, MI $3,014,000

Arcadia Harbor, MI $153,000

Au Sable Harbor, MI $107,000

Big Bay Harbor, MI $1,655,000

Bolles Harbor, MI $2,523,000

Caseville Harbor, MI $832,000

Cedar River Harbor, MI $1,156,000

Channels in Lake St. Clair, MI $3,810,000

Charlevoix Harbor, MI $1,376,000

Cheboygan Harbor, MI $1,063,000

Clinton River, MI $4,550,000

Detroit River, MI $11,338,000

Frankfort Harbor, MI $ 2,426,000

Grand Haven Harbor, MI $ 13,638,000

Grand Marais Harbor, MI $1,378,000

Grand Traverse Bay Harbor, MI $ 1,528,000

Holland Harbor, MI $20,338,000

Inspection of Completed Works, MI $289,000

Keweenaw Waterway, MI $1,514,000

Lexington Harbor, MI $5,002,000

Little Lake Harbor, MI $1,880,000

Ludington Harbor, MI $2,078,000

Manistee Harbor, MI $3,977,000

Manistique Harbor, MI $2,738,000

Marquette Harbor, MI $1,616,000

Menominee Harbor, MI $366,000

Monroe Harbor, MI $4,847,000

Muskegon Harbor, MI $4,372,000

New Buffalo Harbor, MI $1,475,000

Ontonagon Harbor, MI $3,067,000

Pentwater Harbor, MI $2,218,000

Petoskey Harbor, MI $1,075,000

Point Lookout Harbor, MI $780,000

Port Sanilac Harbor, MI $3,457,000

Portage Lake Harbor, MI $267,000

Presque Isle Harbor, MI $1,266,000

Saginaw River, MI $6,019,000

Saugatuck Harbor, Kalamazoo River, MI $385,000

Sebewaing River, MI $2,225,000

South Haven Harbor, MI $1,740,000

St. Clair River, MI $3,539,000

St. Joseph Harbor, MI $3,309,000

St. Marys River, MI $124,789,000

White Lake Harbor, MI $438,000

Whitefish Point Harbor, MI $1,677,000



Minnesota & Wisconsin:

Duluth Superior Harbor, MN & WI $27,668,000



Minnesota:

Knife River Harbor, MN $1,178,000

Surveillance of Northern Boundary Waters, MN (LRD, MVD) $1,638,000

Two Harbors, MN $342,000



Wisconsin:

Port Wing Harbor, WI $2,483,000



The summary of work to be accomplished for each allocation and additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan can be found here: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/#Work-Plans.



The Detroit District provides vital public engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our Nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.



Contact Detroit District Public Affairs at lrepao@usace.army.mil.





-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2025 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 17:17 Story ID: 498127 Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Detroit District receives $558.9 million investment from FY25 Work Plan, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.