Detroit District receives $558.9 million investment from FY25 Work Plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving a total allocation in the Operations & Maintenance account of $291.2 million in the Work Plan, released May 15, 2025, for connecting channels and harbor projects, $264.1 million for the New Lock at the Soo construction project and $3.6 million to conduct investigation studies.
The released work plan provides the entire appropriation for the Corps of Engineers under the yearlong continuing resolution that was passed.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the Detroit District team to provide solutions to our regional infrastructure,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Wallace Bandeff. “Repairing, maintaining and improving our federal harbors and infrastructure is essential to bring resiliency to our communities, our economy and the environment. I know the Detroit District team and our partners are ready to deliver these historic investments!"
Projects to receive Construction funding through the FY 25 Work Plan:
New Lock at the Soo, MI $264,130,000
Award Remaining Phase 3 Options (Downstream Work, Hands Free Mooring, Downstream Ship Arrestors); Construction Modifications; Supervision and Administration of New Lock
Projects to receive Investigation funding through the FY 25 Work Plan:
Menominee River Deepening, MI & WI $1,219,000
Complete the feasibility study phase
Southeast Michigan, MI $1,200,000
Continue the feasibility study phase
Tittabawassee, Chippewa, Pine and Tobacco Rivers, MI $1,200,000
Continue the feasibility study phase
Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
Michigan:
Alpena Harbor, MI $3,014,000
Arcadia Harbor, MI $153,000
Au Sable Harbor, MI $107,000
Big Bay Harbor, MI $1,655,000
Bolles Harbor, MI $2,523,000
Caseville Harbor, MI $832,000
Cedar River Harbor, MI $1,156,000
Channels in Lake St. Clair, MI $3,810,000
Charlevoix Harbor, MI $1,376,000
Cheboygan Harbor, MI $1,063,000
Clinton River, MI $4,550,000
Detroit River, MI $11,338,000
Frankfort Harbor, MI $ 2,426,000
Grand Haven Harbor, MI $ 13,638,000
Grand Marais Harbor, MI $1,378,000
Grand Traverse Bay Harbor, MI $ 1,528,000
Holland Harbor, MI $20,338,000
Inspection of Completed Works, MI $289,000
Keweenaw Waterway, MI $1,514,000
Lexington Harbor, MI $5,002,000
Little Lake Harbor, MI $1,880,000
Ludington Harbor, MI $2,078,000
Manistee Harbor, MI $3,977,000
Manistique Harbor, MI $2,738,000
Marquette Harbor, MI $1,616,000
Menominee Harbor, MI $366,000
Monroe Harbor, MI $4,847,000
Muskegon Harbor, MI $4,372,000
New Buffalo Harbor, MI $1,475,000
Ontonagon Harbor, MI $3,067,000
Pentwater Harbor, MI $2,218,000
Petoskey Harbor, MI $1,075,000
Point Lookout Harbor, MI $780,000
Port Sanilac Harbor, MI $3,457,000
Portage Lake Harbor, MI $267,000
Presque Isle Harbor, MI $1,266,000
Saginaw River, MI $6,019,000
Saugatuck Harbor, Kalamazoo River, MI $385,000
Sebewaing River, MI $2,225,000
South Haven Harbor, MI $1,740,000
St. Clair River, MI $3,539,000
St. Joseph Harbor, MI $3,309,000
St. Marys River, MI $124,789,000
White Lake Harbor, MI $438,000
Whitefish Point Harbor, MI $1,677,000
Minnesota & Wisconsin:
Duluth Superior Harbor, MN & WI $27,668,000
Minnesota:
Knife River Harbor, MN $1,178,000
Surveillance of Northern Boundary Waters, MN (LRD, MVD) $1,638,000
Two Harbors, MN $342,000
Wisconsin:
Port Wing Harbor, WI $2,483,000
The summary of work to be accomplished for each allocation and additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan can be found here: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/#Work-Plans.
The Detroit District provides vital public engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our Nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.
Contact Detroit District Public Affairs at lrepao@usace.army.mil.
-30-
