Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Detroit District receives $558.9 million investment from FY25 Work Plan

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Story by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is receiving a total allocation in the Operations & Maintenance account of $291.2 million in the Work Plan, released May 15, 2025, for connecting channels and harbor projects, $264.1 million for the New Lock at the Soo construction project and $3.6 million to conduct investigation studies.

    The released work plan provides the entire appropriation for the Corps of Engineers under the yearlong continuing resolution that was passed.

    “This is an exciting opportunity for the Detroit District team to provide solutions to our regional infrastructure,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Wallace Bandeff. “Repairing, maintaining and improving our federal harbors and infrastructure is essential to bring resiliency to our communities, our economy and the environment. I know the Detroit District team and our partners are ready to deliver these historic investments!"

    Projects to receive Construction funding through the FY 25 Work Plan:
    New Lock at the Soo, MI $264,130,000
    Award Remaining Phase 3 Options (Downstream Work, Hands Free Mooring, Downstream Ship Arrestors); Construction Modifications; Supervision and Administration of New Lock

    Projects to receive Investigation funding through the FY 25 Work Plan:
    Menominee River Deepening, MI & WI $1,219,000
    Complete the feasibility study phase
    Southeast Michigan, MI $1,200,000
    Continue the feasibility study phase
    Tittabawassee, Chippewa, Pine and Tobacco Rivers, MI $1,200,000
    Continue the feasibility study phase

    Projects to receive O&M investments through the FY 25 Work Plan:
    Michigan:
    Alpena Harbor, MI $3,014,000
    Arcadia Harbor, MI $153,000
    Au Sable Harbor, MI $107,000
    Big Bay Harbor, MI $1,655,000
    Bolles Harbor, MI $2,523,000
    Caseville Harbor, MI $832,000
    Cedar River Harbor, MI $1,156,000
    Channels in Lake St. Clair, MI $3,810,000
    Charlevoix Harbor, MI $1,376,000
    Cheboygan Harbor, MI $1,063,000
    Clinton River, MI $4,550,000
    Detroit River, MI $11,338,000
    Frankfort Harbor, MI $ 2,426,000
    Grand Haven Harbor, MI $ 13,638,000
    Grand Marais Harbor, MI $1,378,000
    Grand Traverse Bay Harbor, MI $ 1,528,000
    Holland Harbor, MI $20,338,000
    Inspection of Completed Works, MI $289,000
    Keweenaw Waterway, MI $1,514,000
    Lexington Harbor, MI $5,002,000
    Little Lake Harbor, MI $1,880,000
    Ludington Harbor, MI $2,078,000
    Manistee Harbor, MI $3,977,000
    Manistique Harbor, MI $2,738,000
    Marquette Harbor, MI $1,616,000
    Menominee Harbor, MI $366,000
    Monroe Harbor, MI $4,847,000
    Muskegon Harbor, MI $4,372,000
    New Buffalo Harbor, MI $1,475,000
    Ontonagon Harbor, MI $3,067,000
    Pentwater Harbor, MI $2,218,000
    Petoskey Harbor, MI $1,075,000
    Point Lookout Harbor, MI $780,000
    Port Sanilac Harbor, MI $3,457,000
    Portage Lake Harbor, MI $267,000
    Presque Isle Harbor, MI $1,266,000
    Saginaw River, MI $6,019,000
    Saugatuck Harbor, Kalamazoo River, MI $385,000
    Sebewaing River, MI $2,225,000
    South Haven Harbor, MI $1,740,000
    St. Clair River, MI $3,539,000
    St. Joseph Harbor, MI $3,309,000
    St. Marys River, MI $124,789,000
    White Lake Harbor, MI $438,000
    Whitefish Point Harbor, MI $1,677,000

    Minnesota & Wisconsin:
    Duluth Superior Harbor, MN & WI $27,668,000

    Minnesota:
    Knife River Harbor, MN $1,178,000
    Surveillance of Northern Boundary Waters, MN (LRD, MVD) $1,638,000
    Two Harbors, MN $342,000

    Wisconsin:
    Port Wing Harbor, WI $2,483,000

    The summary of work to be accomplished for each allocation and additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan can be found here: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/budget/#Work-Plans.

    The Detroit District provides vital public engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure our Nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.

    Contact Detroit District Public Affairs at lrepao@usace.army.mil.


    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 17:17
    Story ID: 498127
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit District receives $558.9 million investment from FY25 Work Plan, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Detroit District
    New Lock at the Soo
    FY25 Work Plan
    Work Plan budget

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download