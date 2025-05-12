UCT-2 Conducts Underwater Inspection on USS Spruance During Port Visit

Photo By Oscar Garcia | UCT-2 diver jumps as teammates support the inspection operation under the USS Spruance...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Garcia | UCT-2 diver jumps as teammates support the inspection operation under the USS Spruance Routine underwater hull inspections are vital for maintaining a ship's structural integrity, preventing increased fuel consumption caused by biofouling, and ensuring maximum safety and performance. These in-water surveys are essential for verifying seaworthiness and regulatory compliance, keeping the United States Fleet mission-ready. Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions. see less | View Image Page

Underwater Construction Team Two (UCT-2) recently completed an underwater hull inspection of the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a scheduled port call in the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of responsibility. The inspection was part of routine maritime maintenance procedures intended to ensure the vessel’s continued operational readiness and mission capability.



Hull inspections are standard practice for U.S. Navy ships during forward deployments and port visits, especially after extended underway periods. These checks help identify issues such as hull degradation, corrosion, or potential impact damage from navigation in unfamiliar or congested waters.



The Spruance, a warship assigned to surface operations across the Pacific, remains in high demand amid ongoing regional presence missions and security operations. The underwater inspection ensured that the ship could continue its deployment without delay or operational degradation.



UCT-2 deployed trained divers equipped with underwater communications and video systems to complete the assessment. The team conducted a comprehensive dive plan and coordinated closely with the ship’s command and port authorities to execute the evolution safely. All work was completed on schedule and without incident.



UCT-2 continues to support fleet maintenance efforts throughout the Pacific by deploying where needed to conduct in-water inspections, port infrastructure assessments, and maintenance support. Their recent operation on USS Spruance highlights their integral role in keeping ships mission-ready during high-tempo fleet operations.







Ongoing Support to Fleet Operations



The support provided by UCT-2 during the Spruance port visit exemplifies the critical link between specialized construction forces and fleet operational readiness. As the Navy continues to operate across an increasingly dynamic maritime landscape, teams like UCT-2 ensure that warships remain at peak performance to answer the nation’s call—anytime, anywhere.