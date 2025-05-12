Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT-2 Conducts Underwater Inspection on USS Spruance During Port Visit

    UCT-2 Conducts Underwater Inspection on USS Spruance

    Photo By Oscar Garcia | UCT-2 diver jumps as teammates support the inspection operation under the USS Spruance...... read more read more

    PORT HUENEME, CA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Story by Oscar Garcia 

    Naval Construction Group ONE

    Underwater Construction Team Two (UCT-2) recently completed an underwater hull inspection of the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) during a scheduled port call in the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of responsibility. The inspection was part of routine maritime maintenance procedures intended to ensure the vessel’s continued operational readiness and mission capability.

    Hull inspections are standard practice for U.S. Navy ships during forward deployments and port visits, especially after extended underway periods. These checks help identify issues such as hull degradation, corrosion, or potential impact damage from navigation in unfamiliar or congested waters.

    The Spruance, a warship assigned to surface operations across the Pacific, remains in high demand amid ongoing regional presence missions and security operations. The underwater inspection ensured that the ship could continue its deployment without delay or operational degradation.

    UCT-2 deployed trained divers equipped with underwater communications and video systems to complete the assessment. The team conducted a comprehensive dive plan and coordinated closely with the ship’s command and port authorities to execute the evolution safely. All work was completed on schedule and without incident.

    UCT-2 continues to support fleet maintenance efforts throughout the Pacific by deploying where needed to conduct in-water inspections, port infrastructure assessments, and maintenance support. Their recent operation on USS Spruance highlights their integral role in keeping ships mission-ready during high-tempo fleet operations.



    Ongoing Support to Fleet Operations

    The support provided by UCT-2 during the Spruance port visit exemplifies the critical link between specialized construction forces and fleet operational readiness. As the Navy continues to operate across an increasingly dynamic maritime landscape, teams like UCT-2 ensure that warships remain at peak performance to answer the nation’s call—anytime, anywhere.

