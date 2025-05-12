Newsweek’s Unconventional host flies in America’s fastest bomber

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. --

Newsweek's Unconventional host Naveed Jamali soared through the skies of South Dakota to film an episode of the military highlighting series, Oct. 20-25.



The episode is slated to feature Ellsworth's mission and a one-of-a-kind personal point-of-view flight on a B-1B Lancer, America's only variable-sweep wing, supersonic, multi-mission, long-range bomber.



"We are always on the lookout to highlight unique military missions, and Ellsworth has been on our radar," said Jamali. "The B-1 makes its presence known; it looks fast sitting on the tarmac; and flying in it certainly doesn’t disappoint! It doesn’t just look fast, it is fast!"



Jamali, a U.S. Navy veteran, former double-agent spy, and author of "How to Catch a Russian Spy," showcases the U.S. armed forces, highlighting unique mission components and critical contributions to National Defense through Newsweek's military-themed series.



The series also serves as a recruitment tool to educate viewers on U.S. military assets, missions, and the military's impact on local communities.



The Newsweek team filmed the Ellsworth’s day-to-day operations, focusing on critical maintenance and support to keep Ellsworth's aircraft mission capable.



"I know the maintenance the aircraft requires is strenuous and critical," said Jamali. “Our aim is to showcase the behind-the-scenes Airmen. This vital mission couldn’t happen without them."



Jamali also interviewed Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tia Mullins, 28th BW command chief, to learn about the B-1 mission, the base's future, and what it means to be an Ellsworth Raider.



"I appreciate Naveed visiting Ellsworth to learn and experience the Raider culture," said Oakley. "We have more than 3,000 Airmen who continually sustain the B-1 mission. My hope is that he was able to witness the pride and professionalism of each of those men and women.”



Furthermore, Jamali participated in various South Dakota National Guard aerial operations and flew over S.D. landmarks, including the Black Hills National Forrest, Badlands, Mount Rushmore, and Crazy Horse.



Lastly, the B-1 flight brought almost a sense of completion for Jamali, who is the only journalist to fly and film on every Air Force Global Strike Command bomber.



"The culmination of the bomber triad is bitter-sweet for me; it was the missing puzzle piece," said Jamali. "Ellsworth is the piece that completes the Global Strike mission, I think I saved the best for last."



At the end of his visit, Jamali reflected on how his trip to Ellsworth reinforced his sense of duty, pride, and service.



"Interacting with the Airmen, watching them work together, and flying on the B-1 brought back memories from when I served in the Navy; I've never felt prouder."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:29 Story ID: 498121 Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US Hometown: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newsweek’s Unconventional host flies in America’s fastest bomber, by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.