ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. -- An Ellsworth B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron launched from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, to conduct long-range training in the Indo-Pacific, Nov. 2, 2024.



The bomber was escorted by two F-16s assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, 51st Fighter Wing, four Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2s assigned to the 8th Air Wing, and four Republic of Korea Air Force F-15Ks assigned to the 11th Fighter Wing.



The mission, which lasted more than 29 hours and concluded Nov. 3, continues strong trilateral cooperation, enabling immediate response to regional security challenges in a critical security environment. The three nations maintain an absolute commitment to the shared vision of a secure, rules-based, and open Indo-Pacific region.



“Our ability to deploy B-1s at short notice, anywhere in the world, is a testament of our combat ready forces,” said Lt. Col. Christian Hoover, 37th BS commander. “This mission demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in support of regional deterrence and assurance objectives. We will continue to take opportunities to train with Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster our ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



The B-1s carry the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the U.S. Air Force’s inventory. It can rapidly deliver large quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anytime, anywhere.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 16:22 Story ID: 498120 Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US Hometown: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellsworth B-1 bomber joins Japan, and Republic of Korea in trilateral aerial exercise near Korean Peninsula, by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.