STRATCOM commander immerses in Ellsworth’s Bomber Task Force 24-6 while visiting Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE, Guam -- Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, visited the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron currently deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in support of Bomber Task Force 24-6.



During the visit, Cotton received an update on BTF objectives and interacted with Ellsworth AFB personnel who shared perspective on their critical roles in support of the mission.



During the immersion, Cotton coined exemplary performers including Capt. Marc Makens, Technical Sgt. Scott Morrow, Senior Airman Harley Hudspeth, Senior Airman Nicholas Early, and Airman First Class Jason Brown.



As the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, one of Cotton’s primary focuses include integrated deterrence and communication across domains, joint functions, adjacent commands, and Allies and partners.



“Today’s contested environment is a call for our military forces to train and demonstrate commitment to our Allies and partners through global employment,” said Cotton. “What the 37th is doing in Guam is a testament as to how the bomber mission continues to support National Security objectives, provide stability, and strengthen deterrence capabilities through partnership.”



BTF 24-6 commenced on May 24, to support Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces while conducting deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.



“It’s an honor to showcase the lethality the 28th Bomb Wing brings to the joint force and how our presence contributes to the assurance and deterrence objectives in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Lt. Col. Christian Hoover, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “None of this would be possible without the professionalism and excellence of the Airmen assigned to the 37th EBS.”



Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands areas of operation allowing opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners.

Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 Story ID: 498110 Location: GU by 2nd Lt. Alejandra Angarita