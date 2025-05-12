162nd Wing Materiel Management Ensures Operational Readiness, Mission Success

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz., --Materiel Management specialists assigned to the 162nd Wing assess the criticality of items based on operational requirements. They work closely with logistics, maintenance and operations to monitor usage rates, maintain stock levels, and address supply disruptions.



“We are the primary liaison between our customers and Air Force Materiel Command,” said Senior Master Sgt. Vanessa Martinez, 162nd Materiel Management Flight Chief. “We oversee a comprehensive range of materiel management functions, including storage, inspection, inventory, issuing, repair cycles and customer support for essential supplies and equipment.”



Materiel management specialists are responsible for sustaining the supply chain that powers both day-to-day operations and contingency response. Their work directly supports the readiness of the unit in homeland defense, federal response, and state missions.



“Our adaptability and responsiveness to changing demands are critical for ensuring mission readiness and operational success,” Martinez said. “We maintain constant communication with leadership and maintainers enabling us to respond to evolving priorities and maintain accountability across all assets.”



As mission-ready Airmen, materiel management personnel directly contribute to defending the homeland and supporting federal and state missions. Their expertise in managing supply chain operations and coordinating across all levels of command is vital to sustaining operational readiness and mission success.



“We regularly collaborate with logistics, maintenance, and operations to understand their specific needs,” said Martinez. “By fostering clear communication and quick feedback loops, we help ensure every unit is equipped to support the mission.”



The 162nd Wing is the nation’s premier F-16 training unit, providing mission-ready Airmen and delivering superior training to U.S. and allied forces. The Airmen assigned to the wing are prepared to defend the homeland and support federal and state missions, a readiness ensured by the Materiel Management Flight. By optimizing the wing’s supply systems for operational efficiency, they guarantee the mission-ready Airmen of the wing are Always Ready, Always There.

