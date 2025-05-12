Barge Installation Antarctica

Photo By Lt.j.g. Karena Garcia | 241022-N-ZZ999-8003, WILLIAMS FIELD, Antarctica, (October 22, 2024) Seabees assigned...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Karena Garcia | 241022-N-ZZ999-8003, WILLIAMS FIELD, Antarctica, (October 22, 2024) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, help operationalize Williams Field, Antarctica ahead of the arrival of ski-equipped LC-130H Hercules aircraft from the 109th Airlift Wing. Our Seabees supported snow removal operations that helped open the airfield ahead of anticipated schedule. Of significant importance, Williams Field is named after Seabee Construction Driver Third Class Richard T. Williams who tragically lost his life when his D8 bulldozer crashed through the ice while performing vital transportation of supplies to McMurdo Station on January 6, 1956. NMCB-3 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide. With a legacy of excellence dating back to World War II, NMCB-3’s skilled builders and engineers continue to support scientific research in Antarctica by constructing and maintaining vital infrastructure that allows for groundbreaking studies in one of the most remote regions on the planet. (U.S Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Karena Garcia) see less | View Image Page

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 has embarked on a pivotal mission to replace the deteriorating ice pier at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, with a permanent steel barge system. This initiative addresses the logistical challenges posed by the aging and now unreliable ice pier, ensuring sustained support for scientific operations on the continent.



Since 1955, Seabees have been crucial to Antarctic operations, constructing facilities under Operation Deep Freeze. Their contributions include the establishment of McMurdo Station and the original South Pole Station, as well as the construction of a nuclear power plant on the continent in 1962.



The traditional ice pier, a man-made structure composed of layered ice and gravel, has been a critical component for offloading cargo at McMurdo Station. However, in recent years, the ice pier has become increasingly unreliable due to structural failures and insufficient ice thickness, leading to logistical complications.



To mitigate these issues, the National Science Foundation, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Seabees, initiated the construction of a permanent steel barge system. This enduring solution is designed to withstand the harsh Antarctic environment and provide a reliable platform for cargo operations.



The construction involves the installation of twelve steel piles, each 36 inches in diameter and 70 feet in length, anchored into the fast ice. These piles form the foundation for the barge, which will be connected to the shore via stiff-arm struts and a concrete pile cap. The use of a “freeze-back slurry,” a mixture of freshwater and gravel, ensures the piles are securely fixed in place.



The new barge system eliminates the need for the annual reconstruction of the ice pier and the deployment of the Army’s modular causeway system, thereby reducing logistical strain and resource allocation. This project exemplifies the Seabees’ commitment to providing innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions in support of scientific endeavors in extreme environments.



Completion is anticipated by the end of 2025, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of Antarctic logistical capabilities.