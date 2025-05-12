Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Jacksonville holds Change of Command Ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, Jacksonville (REDCOM JAX) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on May 15, 2025.



Captain Nathan E. Rodenbarger relieved Captain Todd M. Bruemer as the REDCOM JAX commander.



As guest speaker, Rear Adm. Mike Steffen, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, commented on Bruemer’s dedication and leadership abilities overseeing 18 Navy Reserve Centers (NRC) in his region.



“REDCOM Jacksonville is incredibly important to the Reserve Force,” said Steffen. “This command prioritizes Navy Reserve warfighting goals and pursues capabilities and capacities required to meet the Chief of Navy Reserve’s strategic guidance. Under Captain Bruemer, this command has accomplished pretty incredible things.”



Bruemer, a native of St. Louis, who served as REDCOM JAX’s commander since August 2022, expertly led over 8,000 Sailors in support of the nation’s defense and national security objectives.



“It has been my distinct pleasure to led 18 geographically dispersed Navy Reserve Centers including the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, preparing and developing over 8,000 warfighters to be ready to fight on day one.” said Bruemer.



Under Bruemer’s command, REDCOM JAX mobilized 516 Selected Reservists to locations around the world, yielding a 95% mobilization rate. As part of the ongoing process to take care of both the Sailors and their families, REDCOM JAX also conducted 22 Deployment Readiness Trainings and Returning Warrior Workshops. These workshops spanned the region from Tennessee to Puerto Rico.



During the ceremony, Bruemer thanked the REDCOM JAX staff and the 18 NRC commanding officers. He also welcomed Rodenbarger and wished him well.



Rodenbarger grew up in a Navy family and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1999. He holds a Master's Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College. Over his 26 years of dedicated naval service Rodenbarger has served on three Helicopter Squadrons, flew over 3,500 hours in rotary and fixed-wing aircraft and served at multiple commands ashore. He most recently relinquished command of Maritime Support Wing in San Diego.

