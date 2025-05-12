Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Post welcomes new CSMs in change of responsibility double header

    250509-A-JU979-2734

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Col. Timothy Meadors, 193rd Infantry Brigade commander, Command Sgt. Maj. James M. Cox...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    When Command Sgt. Maj. James Cox and Command Sgt. Maj. William P. Clancy II took responsibility for the 165th and 193rd infantry brigades respectively, May 9, it was a rare occurrence.

    Both Basic Combat Training brigades on Fort Jackson changed senior enlisted leaders that day one ceremony after another.

    The 165th Infantry Brigade held their ceremony on Victory Field first, and then the 193rd Infantry Brigade followed soon after.

    Clancy and Cox were also senior enlisted leaders for battalions on Fort Jackson. Clancy was the command sergeant major for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, while Cox was the senior noncommissioned officer in 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment.

    The heart of the change of responsibility ceremony is the passing of the colors represents one leader handing off responsibility for the unit to another.

    The sergeants major would receive the unit colors and became the keeper of their units' flag and standard-bearer of the brigade. The colors represent not only the unit, but also the loyalty and unity of the Soldiers.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:34
    Story ID: 498073
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post welcomes new CSMs in change of responsibility double header, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    250509-A-ZN169-1536
    250509-A-ZN169-1561
    250509-A-ZN169-1622
    250509-A-JU979-1502
    250509-A-JU979-7586
    250509-A-JU979-2734

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    ATC
    193rd Infantry Brigade
    165th Infantry Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download