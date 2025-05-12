Post welcomes new CSMs in change of responsibility double header

When Command Sgt. Maj. James Cox and Command Sgt. Maj. William P. Clancy II took responsibility for the 165th and 193rd infantry brigades respectively, May 9, it was a rare occurrence.



Both Basic Combat Training brigades on Fort Jackson changed senior enlisted leaders that day one ceremony after another.



The 165th Infantry Brigade held their ceremony on Victory Field first, and then the 193rd Infantry Brigade followed soon after.



Clancy and Cox were also senior enlisted leaders for battalions on Fort Jackson. Clancy was the command sergeant major for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, while Cox was the senior noncommissioned officer in 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment.



The heart of the change of responsibility ceremony is the passing of the colors represents one leader handing off responsibility for the unit to another.



The sergeants major would receive the unit colors and became the keeper of their units' flag and standard-bearer of the brigade. The colors represent not only the unit, but also the loyalty and unity of the Soldiers.

