    HM3 Gibbs; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Story by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Gibbs was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week by her leadership for her proficiency, maturity, and dedication to her job as a dental technician. Her impact during exercise Joint Viking was remarkable where she assisted in the care of 200 patients and provided 75 hours of medical coverage during six training evolutions for the exercise. When asked what obstacles she overcame during Joint Viking 25, Gibbs said, “Because my primary job is being a dental technician, my general corpsman knowledge and abilities were underestimated. Throughout the exercise, I challenged the limit of my capabilities and proved to myself and to others that I’m a multifaceted corpsman." Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)

    USMC
    USNORTHCOM
    Marines
    Warrior of the Week

