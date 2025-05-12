HM3 Gibbs; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Photo By Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Niyona Gibbs, a dental technician with 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Niyona Gibbs, a dental technician with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Bayboro, North Carolina, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 12, 2025. Gibbs was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week by her leadership for her proficiency, maturity, and dedication to her job as a dental technician. Her impact during exercise Joint Viking was remarkable where she assisted in the care of 200 patients and provided 75 hours of medical coverage during six training evolutions for the exercise. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri) see less | View Image Page

Gibbs was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week by her leadership for her proficiency, maturity, and dedication to her job as a dental technician. Her impact during exercise Joint Viking was remarkable where she assisted in the care of 200 patients and provided 75 hours of medical coverage during six training evolutions for the exercise. When asked what obstacles she overcame during Joint Viking 25, Gibbs said, “Because my primary job is being a dental technician, my general corpsman knowledge and abilities were underestimated. Throughout the exercise, I challenged the limit of my capabilities and proved to myself and to others that I’m a multifaceted corpsman." Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alfonso Livrieri)