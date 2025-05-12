Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALC Fellows Class of 2025 Graduates, Poised to Strengthen Army Readiness

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Story by Richelle Brown 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the graduation of the AMCOM Logistics Center Fellows Class of 2025 during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama marking the culmination of a rigorous 10-month training program designed to strengthen the Army's logistics workforce.

    COL Karl Sonderman, ALC Military Deputy served as the guest speaker, offering words of encouragement and challenge to the graduates. “You are a critical part of the world’s premier fighting force,” Sonderman said. “We’re counting on you to find smarter, more efficient ways to sustain our Army.”

    The ALC Fellows Program, launched in 2016, builds a strong talent pipeline by equipping future logisticians with foundational knowledge and hands-on experience in acquisition, sustainment logistics, industrial operations, supply chain management, and resource planning.

    Graduates received certificates recognizing their completion of the program. Four Fellows—Shantele Arrington, Samuel Barker, Logan Ollenburger, and Dakota Starr—were additionally honored with the ALC Fellows Outstanding Award for exceptional performance.

    “The program has truly prepared them to understand the bigger picture—how each part of the supply chain supports materiel sustainment and warfighter readiness,” said Ms. Dianna Westbrook, ALC Fellows Program Coordinator.

    Graduate Dakota Starr praised the experience, saying, “Everyone pulled together to make sure we had the knowledge base we needed to do our jobs well.” Starr is assigned to ALC as a Logistics Management Specialist.

    As the U.S. Army prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday next month, these graduates represent the next generation of professionals committed to sustaining the force and honoring the Army’s enduring legacy of service and readiness.

    2025 ALC Fellows Class
    Shantele Arrington
    Sarah Balwinski
    Samuel Barker
    Kendal Crabtree
    Faith Cross
    Jaelyn Johnson
    Cassaundra Lowman
    Alexander Lucas
    James Mullins
    Logan Ollenburger
    Derek Rusak
    Dakota Starr
    Molly Stewart
    Nadia Stewart
    Lauryn Townsend
    Eloi Wackenhut
    Jacob Wharton
    Stephen Whipple

