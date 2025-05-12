Army Art with a Nautical Connection

Courtesy Photo | A pop-up gallery featuring military staff’s art displayed April 14, 2025, at Madigan...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A pop-up gallery featuring military staff’s art displayed April 14, 2025, at Madigan Army Medical Center included a nautical-themed poem from U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Stuart Lindland, assigned to Madigan’s Patient Logistics. The event provided Madigan staff the opportunity to showcase their personal artistic skill for enjoyment by hospital staff, patients and visitors (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The compass points to distant places.

Constellations become familiar faces.

By squinty candle in pitch night,

A quill records day’s blinding light.

In noonday heat, all you log

Is ever about the evening fog

-- Excerpt from “The Captain’s Golden Hoard” by Sergeant 1st Class Stuart Lindland



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams – A pop-up gallery featuring military staff’s art displayed April 14, 2025, at Madigan Army Medical Center.



The event provided Madigan staff the opportunity to showcase their personal artistic skill for enjoyment by hospital staff, patients and visitors.



The gallery was organized by Tracy Baker, a member of the Madigan’s staff wellness committee, in conjunction with their staff wellness week, designed to promote health and well-being through a variety of approaches. Baker considered the event to be a huge success with a total of 22 participants and over 40 art pieces on display.



U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Stuart Lindland, assigned to Madigan’s Patient Logistics, is one staff member who took advantage to share his handiwork. He submitted two pieces of art for the gallery including a nautical poem.



“I saw the opportunity to participate and thought, ‘why not?’,” Lindland said.



Lindland’s poem was initially made to accompany a gift to a friend who loved pirates.



“The poem grew as I wrote it,” Lindland recounted, “It started with a sailor’s journey to find treasure. But then I played with the idea of how the treasure got there. I had fun exploring that.”



Lindland explained his hobby with poems often starts from a prompt or a visual and he lets the idea grow from there. For “The Captain’s Golden Hoard,” Lindland said he began drawing parallels to how he imagines a sailor’s journey starts and ends.



In addition to Lindland’s poem, the gallery featured staff’s paintings, drawings, metalwork, floral displays, quilting, ceramics, unique handmade brooms and other creative mediums.



U.S. Army Captain Jennifer Teng, medical doctor assigned to Madigan’s Pediatrics Residency Program, submitted realistic bird paintings that highlighted her passions.



“I have a background in marine ecology and animal biology, so getting to combine that with my love of painting to celebrate our gorgeous state is nothing short of humbling and exciting!” said Teng.



The gallery was only held for one day in Madigan’s lobby, but staff and patrons alike have already requested similar events for the future. Baker attributes the gallery’s success to the participants that donated their art for display, boosting morale and team building efforts for the staff, and the community’s support.



“Events like these are important to see that we all have multiple facets to each other. See a new side of our colleagues and relate to each other on a human level,” said Baker. “We look beyond them being a physician, look beyond their rank, and connect to each other through their hobbies.”



Just like the Captain, by land and sea

You charted a golden discovery.

Spend your earnings and savor your luck

Remembering always that in life there’s more.

Please mind what the sailors left it for.

Don’t be like the Captain…

Don’t get Stuck.

-- Excerpt from “The Captain’s Golden Hoard” by Sergeant 1st Class Stuart Lindland