Fayetteville Honors 169 High School Enlistees at “Our Community Salutes” Ceremony

More than 800 people gathered at the Crown Complex on May 7 to honor 169 high school seniors from the Fayetteville area who have committed to serve in the U.S. military following graduation. The event, hosted by the Fayetteville chapter of “Our Community Salutes,” marked the third annual recognition ceremony in the city and the largest to date.

The mission of Our Community Salutes (OCS) is to honor and recognize the next generation of military service members and to provide resources to them and their families as they transition into military life.

“We have been blessed with successful turnouts and fantastic growth each year,” said Col. (Ret.) John Gobrick, Fayetteville OCS chapter coordinator. “From honoring 93 enlistees in our inaugural 2023 ceremony with about 450 attendees, we’ve grown to 169 enlistees and more than 800 in attendance this year.”

Organizing such a large-scale event doesn’t come without challenges. OCS relies entirely on community-based funding and sponsorships. “Getting the word out to local businesses about our event and its funding needs can be tough,” Gobrick said. “But we’ve seen support increase each year.”

Leaders among prominent local military and community were asked to participate in the event. This year Cpt. Tara Espinoza, Fayetteville Recruiting Company commander, got the word out to the local high schools and had dozens of students and their families participate.

“These high schoolers are about to embark on their next journey, and it’s important for the entire community to recognize this milestone,” Espinoza said. “Joining the military comes with emotions—nervous, excited, scared for the unknown—and we as a community need to stand by our future Soldiers and remind them how proud we are for making this commitment.”

Espinoza emphasized the importance of public recognition and support, both for the enlistees and for maintaining strong community relations. “Our Community Salutes continues to strengthen our relationship with the community. It helps families trust that we will care for their child the same way we would care for our own.”

The success of the event is measured not only by attendance numbers, but also by feedback. “Comments from this year included, ‘I was blown away,’ and ‘What a great ceremony—I’m so happy we were able to do this for these kids,’” Etienne said. “One attendee told me he was so impressed that he visited the Army recruiting table and now intends to enlist.”

Espinoza hopes enlistees leave the event knowing their decision matters. “A high school senior’s decision to enlist in the Army after graduation does not go unnoticed,” she said. “The whole community stands by their decision and celebrates them. We are proud of the few who chose to do something bigger than themselves for an adventure of a lifetime.”

More than just a ceremony, OCS provides a meaningful moment for families, educators, military leaders, and communities to stand united in support of young people beginning a life of service.

For more information, visit GoArmy.com or ocsusa.org/Fayetteville.

