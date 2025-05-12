Fort Knox preparing to welcome thousands of cadets, cadre to CST 2025

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Let’s keep the gate guards smiling this summer as delays will increase due to CST...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Let’s keep the gate guards smiling this summer as delays will increase due to CST traffic. Officials urge residents and employees of Fort Knox to plan ahead, especially during family days and graduations. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Anticipation is growing in and around the Disney Barracks area of Fort Knox as U.S. Army Cadet Command cadre prepare to open the doors to Cadet Summer Training May 31.



Considered the largest annual training event in the U.S. Army, CST builds the leadership skills of over 8,000 Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from the nation’s many colleges and universities. Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command, said CST represents the future of the Army.



“Army ROTC’s Cadet Summer Training sets our future Army officers on the path to success,” said Barnett. “The skills and experience they gain during CST are paramount to establishing themselves as Army leaders.”



The CST training is separated into two camps: Basic and Advanced. Leaders at U.S. Army Cadet Command say the 30-day Basic Camp is the foundation for college students starting their ROTC training, introducing them to the Army. Cadets will learn basic soldiering skills and prepare to take Army ROTC courses at their university campuses. This year, there will be two regiments consisting of more than 1,200 cadets.



The 36-day Advanced Camp tests cadets’ leadership and soldiering skills. It is designed as Army ROTC’s capstone course and is required to be commissioned as a second lieutenant. This year, there will be 10 regiments, consisting of more than 6,400 cadets.



In addition to the cadets rolling through, more than 5,000 Soldiers will travel to Fort Knox to support CST. Soldiers from U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army Medical Command, U.S. Army Reserve and cadre members from across Cadet Command will be on the ground to train cadets.



As a result, officials warn that the increased activity during the summer months will create additional pedestrian and automobile traffic all around the installation. Fort Knox community members should expect some delays at the gates, parking difficulties and are asked to exercise additional caution when driving through CST training/event areas.



Those who want to keep up with all that’s happening at CST can follow @ArmyROTC on social media sites and online at https://armyrotc.army.mil/the-united-states-army-cadet-summer-training/,



Once training is complete, cadets will have the opportunity to celebrate with friends and loved ones during Family Day before their graduation the following day. For more information, visit https://armyrotc.army.mil/cst-family-day-and-graduation/.



Real IDs are required to enter Fort Knox this year. Go to https://home.army.mil/knox/about/Garrison/directorate-emergency-services/physical-security-division/access-control/real-id-act to learn more about what is needed to access the installation.