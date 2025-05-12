Unique Army unit shares lessons learned on how Army can become more mobile, lethal

Photo By 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor | U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor | U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, visited the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) site in Powidz, Poland on February 15, 2025. The visit highlighted the U.S. Army's commitment to equipping its forces with cutting-edge technology and bolstering deterrence in Eastern Europe, particularly through the V Corps' leading role in the "Transforming in Contact" (TiC) initiative. During their visit, Secretary Hegseth and Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz met with Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. The Soldiers showcased new military equipment recently tested during the Combined Resolve 25-1 exercise, emphasizing the impact of the TiC program. This initiative aims to provide Soldiers with the latest technology, allowing them to experiment and provide valuable feedback for shaping the future force. see less | View Image Page

Shannon Collins



Army News Service



WASHINGTON -- The Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, shared lessons learned during its nine-month European rotational deployment as the Army’s only Transformation in Contact (TiC) 1.0 unit in an active theater during a media roundtable May 5 at the Pentagon.



The brigade is one of three brigades with an initiative to integrate technological advancements into equipment and force structure.



Unique to the Soldiers' experience was that they were the first Army brigade to “transform in contact” while forward deployed. Transforming in contact is how the Army is adapting its organization and delivering new technologies into the hands of soldiers so they can experiment, innovate and be ready to fight on a modern battlefield. It accelerates fielding of necessary capabilities and leverages commercial off-the-shelf products to get new capabilities to the force fast.



Col. Josh Glonek, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, said when their deployment began nine months ago along NATO’s eastern flank from the Baltics to the Black Sea region, the Army asked them to do two things: become more mobile and more lethal.



Lessons learned



The unique brigade applied lessons learned from the war in Ukraine to advance Army efforts in Unmanned Aerial Systems employment, electronic warfare, ground mobility, deception, command and control, survivability and more.



The brigade operated in challenging terrain in complex environments, during winter conditions, Glonek said during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany.



“The difficult terrain and weather tested equipment and Soldiers, leading to crucial adjustments in tactics,” he said. “The European weather – cloud cover, fog, icing – presented significant challenges to drone operations. We need to develop technologies and tactics that can operate effectively in these conditions.”



Although the terrain and weather were difficult, he said the Soldiers proved their resiliency.



“Our Soldiers are proving that they can adapt and overcome, even in the most demanding environments,” Glonek said.



The colonel said the unique brigade also successfully fielded new equipment across five NATO countries.



“The 3/10 has been at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technologies like advanced drones (Skydio, Vector, Darkhive), new vehicles such as Infantry Squad Vehicles, or ISVs, and networked communication systems. This isn’t just about having new gear. It’s about how we’re using it to enhance our capabilities.”



He said the lessons learned by the brigade is shaping the future of the Army.



“We are prioritizing electronic warfare, investing in drone capabilities, and ensuring our Soldiers are equipped with the skills and technology they need to win on the modern battlefield.”



Glonek said the integration of Infantry Squad Vehicles, unmanned systems (including lethal drones), and redesigned Strike Companies has increased the brigade’s ability to maneuver quickly, find the enemy, and deliver decisive firepower. He said ISVs and Soldier Mounted Equipment Transports significantly improved the light infantry’s mobility, reducing their reliance on traditional support units.



Ninety percent of the brigade-initiated fire missions were observed by the UAS, significantly increasing accuracy and reducing risk to Soldiers, he said. The integration of Strike Companies, equipped with scouts, mortars and unmanned systems proved effective in finding, fixing, and locating enemy forces.



“Through this, we’ve learned the importance of maintaining dedicated reconnaissance," Glonek said.



Lethality, readiness



Glonek said the brigade combat team is modernizing their equipment and their approach to warfare to increase their lethality and readiness, so they can answer the call anywhere at any time.



“The 3/10 was specifically designed to rapidly integrate new technologies and adapt our organizational structures,” he said. “We’re now delivering those lessons learned – practical, actionable insights – to the entire Army.”



He said they incorporated lessons learned from their European rotation to test and improve their C2 configuration, invest in innovations, and implement emerging technology with brigades to make them more lethal in multi-domain operations.



"The lessons learned by the 3/10 are shaping the future of the Army," Glonek said.



Transformation, interoperability



The brigade fielded lightweight alternatives and introduced drones, Unmanned Aerial Systems equipment electronic warfare, and mobile infantry vehicles to adapt to the changing modern warfare environment.



It integrated multiple TiC systems and capabilities across the European theater. By emphasizing these TiC capabilities, integrating NATO Allied Forces and partner nations, Patriot Soldiers validated the Army’s ability to command and control U.S. and NATO ground forces in a Large-Scale Combat Operational environment, Glonek said.



The brigade integrated multiple TiC systems and capabilities across the European theater. They operated in a real-world environment, 90 miles from Ukraine, and in an exercise that involved nearly 4,000 participants from multiple nations.



“This provided invaluable insights unavailable in training exercises,” he said. “We worked side-by-side with our NATO allies, sharing technology and learning from their experiences. It reinforced the importance of interoperability and collective defense.”



As a TiC unit, the soldiers were prioritized to receive the newest warfighting capabilities, including more than 150 unmanned aerial systems and upgraded communications equipment.