Forge your path. Answer the call. See the world with the United States Army.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa- In the heart of rural Pennsylvania, where life often follows familiar patterns, Grady Luis was always different. While his peers envisioned futures close to home, Grady, as far back as he can remember, only envisioned himself in Army green. Each birthday decorated with camouflage, toy soldiers filled his childhood, and every Halloween, he donned the uniform of the soldier he knew he would one day become.



“I’ve never been far outside of Pennsylvania,” Grady says. “The furthest I’ve gone is Maryland or Virginia. But I’ve always felt there was more out there, more to see, more to do, more to become”. For Grady, the answer was clear from the start: the Army.



Now a high school senior set to graduate in 2025, Grady is already taking the first steps toward his future through the Army’s Future Training program at Hanover Station, Pennsylvania. This program allows Future Soldiers to attend hands-on courses and classes, to prepare for basic training.



“I’ve never been forced to step out of my comfort zone” Grady admits. “Future Soldier training makes you interact, connect, and work with people you wouldn’t normally meet. It’s not just about learning the basics for me, I am growing as a person”.



Growing up, Grady had few opportunities to travel. Yet his desire to explore the world only grew stronger, “I’ve always wanted to see more,” he says. “I want to step my feet outside of America, see new places, and experience life in ways I couldn’t at home.”



The Army, for Grady, represents far more than a career, it’s a gateway to a broader world.



Through Future Soldier training, Grady is gaining more than just the basics. He’s learning the discipline, communication, and resilience that define a soldier. The program pushes him out of his comfort zone, forcing him to engage with people from different backgrounds and sharpening his readiness for challenges ahead.



Grady admits, “this training has already taught me so much, how to connect with people, how to push myself, and where I can improve”.



From small towns to big futures



For Grady, the Army isn’t a career, it’s an adventure. Having spent most of his life in rural Pennsylvania, he’s eager to explore the world, with Germany at the top of his list.



Grady’s passion is a reminder of the opportunities that the Army offers to those willing to step outside their comfort zones. “The Army is more than just a job” he explains. “It’s a chance to build lifelong friendships, a sense of purpose, and a way to see the world.”



Grady’s journey is a testament for all the young men and women in small towns across America who feel the urge to explore the world, grow, and make a difference, the Army provides the ultimate path.



If you’re ready to push your limits, meet people from every walk of life, and step into a future filled with opportunity, the Army is calling.



Forge your path. Answer the call. See the world with the United States Army.

