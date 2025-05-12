10th AAMDC Sharpens Readiness at African Lion 2025, Tunisia

Photo By Sgt. Jose Lora | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jose Lora | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, operate the Avenger Air Defense System, showcasing the FIM-92 Stinger missile, as part of exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), at Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 25, 2025. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Lora) see less | View Image Page

Sembach, GERMANY — In the heat of the rugged Tunisian terrain, the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, showcased the abilities of the Avenger Air Defense System. This live-fire training, part of the African Lion 2025 exercise, helps train and maintain the U.S. Army’s global readiness.

AL25, which involves over 40 nations, is one of the largest annual military exercises in Africa. It enhances the Army's ability to defend the homeland and support its allies in a complex world.

“This exercise gave us an opportunity to move personnel and equipment into a new theater and assess our lethality,” said Col. Haileyesus Bairu, the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade Commander.

Exercises like African Lion provide 10th AAMDC the opportunity to train alongside its partner nations, building the necessary trust and interoperability with allies necessary to counter complex threats along the way. This collaboration strengthens the global shield that protects American interests abroad and at home ensures that America’s first line of defense is always prepared, capable, and integrated with allied forces.

“By integrating our systems with those of our allies, we ensure that any potential adversary faces a unified, technologically advanced defense,” Bairu added. “This makes it far more difficult for hostile forces to threaten the United States or our partners.”

The 10th AAMDC’s participation in AF25 is more than just a show of force. It is a demonstration of America’s commitment to building and maintaining a global network of defense that keeps threats at bay. This layered defense strategy, built on close cooperation with allies, extends the reach of U.S. power and ensures that potential adversaries must confront a unified, highly capable defense.

Supporting mobile infantry is another critical piece of this strategy. Rapidly moving ground forces that are vulnerable to aerial attacks, from drones and rockets to precision-guided munitions. By providing overlapping air defense coverage, the 10th AAMDC ensures these forces can maneuver without being pinned down, directly enhancing their survivability and combat effectiveness.

The 10th AAMDC returns to its home stations with a renewed focus on readiness, having validated its capabilities in one of the most demanding training environments available.

“We leave this exercise more prepared, more confident, and more capable than when we arrived,” said Command Sgt. Maj Charles Robinson, the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade senior enlisted advisor. “That’s the true measure of success for us, and it’s what keeps our homeland safe.”

AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.