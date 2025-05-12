CNIC Leader: ‘NSA Bahrain Integral to Middle East’

MANAMA, Bahrain — Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, and CNIC Force Master Chief Andre Brown visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, May 11.



Their visit to NSA Bahrain included meeting with Vice Adm. George Wikoff, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S 5th Fleet, observing the installation's air defense and counter unmanned aerial systems capabilities, and engaging with leadership and junior Sailors to discuss quality of life and quality of service initiatives.



“NSA Bahrain is integral to our mission in the Middle East,” said Gray. “There’s a lot to be proud of here. It’s a terrific region. I’m just very impressed with the job the team is doing, very impressed with their dedication to the mission."



During their visit, Gray and Brown hosted an all hands call, where they answered a number of questions from Sailors and congratulated NSA Bahrain’s Naval Security Force (NSF) team for being selected as the large installation NSF of the Year for calendar year 2024.



“The teamwork here is phenomenal and always has been,” said Gray. “When you look at where we operate around the world, the OPTEMPO [operational tempo] in Bahrain has always been high and remains high. When you walk around the base here at NSA Bahrain and go to 5th Fleet headquarters, morale is very high, and the teamwork is evident in all the things we’re doing. It’s encouraging to see it.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

