USARPAC General meets with the Commander of the Malaysian Army

U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain (right), Chief of Malaysian Army, participate in a gift exchange during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2025. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

HONOLULU – U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, Commanding General of USARPAC, met with Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain, Chief of Malaysian Army, during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2025.

The leaders discussed how USARPAC supports Malaysia’s vision of building capabilities in East Malaysia, and how the shared use and future development of the Kota Belud Partner Training Center can provide a scalable Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center–Exportable (JPMRC-X) location to enhance force readiness and support high-end training near key maritime terrain.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)