III MEF Information Group Concludes Kaiju Rain 25, Strengthens Information Warfare Capabilities in Indo-Pacific

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa — The III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) concluded Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 on May 12 with a closing ceremony, marking a significant step forward in advancing the Marine Corps’ operations across the information environment in the Indo-Pacific.



Led by III MIG, Kaiju Rain 25 focused on advancing command, control, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting (C5ISRT) capabilities—part of a broader effort to empower the stand-in force concept and align with Force Design 2030. The exercise brought together joint, interagency and allied partners to refine the integration of cyber operations, electronic warfare and multi-domain sensing in support of distributed operations.



“Each of the battalions encompasses a warfighting capability within information,” said Col. Joshua Mayoral, commanding officer of III MIG. “Bringing the capabilities together as a III MIG team, as an information combat element, projects the aggregated and integrated command, control, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting (C5ISRT) and counter-C5ISRT capability that enables joint and coalition command and control (C2) and kill webs, and long-range precision fires.



“These critical capabilities, as outlined in the Commandant’s Planning Guidance (CPG), are how Kaiju Rain delivers information advantage for the stand-in forces, partners and allies. Our ability to do that in expeditionary and resilient ways, across INDOPACOM, is what postures us to deter adversaries, reassure partners and allies, and be prepared to fight and win the nation’s battles.”



Col. Mayoral emphasized that these capabilities are central to achieving information advantage in the Indo-Pacific and directly align with the Marine Corps’ modernization priorities under Force Design 2030.



The All Domain Operations Center (ADOC) served as III MIG’s central hub for analyzing and synthesizing information gathered across the battlespace. Data and signals collected by the battalions—through sensing, surveillance and electronic warfare—were passed to the ADOC, where they were fused into a coherent operational picture. This centralized processing enabled faster decision-making and supported the command element’s ability to coordinate effects across domains in support of distributed operations.



“Kaiju Rain 25 is the first of its kind rehearsal led by III MEF Information Group to test and refine Marine Corps communications, sensing and coordination capabilities across all domains, to include sea, land, air and cyberspace,” said Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ogletree, the ADOC Cognitive Cell chief.



Operational highlights:



• Sensor integration on Ie Shima: III MIG employed sensor-enabled, forward-deployed teams and maritime radar systems to enable multi-domain sensing. These inputs were fused through advanced signals and electromagnetic spectrum analysis to support a real-time operational picture.

• C2 node establishment: Expeditionary command and control infrastructure was rapidly established, enabling resilient and scalable data sharing across distributed environments.

• Kill web support: Integrated sensing, targeting and intelligence capabilities supported the detection, tracking and notional targeting of threats, enhancing the ability to enable timely and precise engagements across the kill web.

• Distributed operations: Marines rehearsed decentralized command and control, maneuver and sustainment across disconnected terrain, reflecting the operational realities of stand-in force employment in the Indo-Pacific.



3rd Intelligence Battalion provided a robust sensing capability and conducted sensor fusion to support targeting operations, contributing to the development of the kill web by integrating multi-domain intelligence that can enable timely, precise engagements across the battlespace.



“We are able to operate in any environment—whether it’s austere or more developed. With all of our equipment being man-packable, we are able to go to any point on the globe,” said Cpl. Aidan Henson, the Maritime Support Team lead with 3rd Intelligence Battalion.



3rd Radio Battalion provided signals intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities that delivered vital data to the ADOC, enabling enhanced sensing, targeting and operational decision-making across the information environment. Separately, the battalion’s Automated Parachute System (APS) capability proved vital for insert and extract missions, reinforcing their role in enabling rapid, responsive operations across distributed terrain.



“On the ground level, we are the ones receiving those signals, doing that collection and analysis, and as intel becomes more and more important, it’s passed along to those at III MIG that really need it,” said Cpl. Michael Redding, a signals intelligence and electronic warfare team lead with 3rd Radio Battalion.



5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company trained to enable cross-domain fires through forward-deployed, sensor-enabled Marines—such as their small unmanned aerial systems team—enhancing precision targeting and kill chain integration. The unit concurrently increased readiness across multiple war fighting functions through its unit-level exercise, Ryukyu Hammer.



7th Communication Battalion established expeditionary command and control nodes and delivered resilient mobile communications in support of Kaiju Rain 25, enabling integrated C5ISRT capabilities across the battlespace. Concurrently, the battalion conducted unit-level training as part of Triad Thunder, sharpening its readiness to operate in contested and distributed environments.



The III MEF Support Battalion provided critical sustainment and logistical support throughout Kaiju Rain 25, enabling uninterrupted operations by executing a mobility exercise alongside other III MIG-led efforts, validating their ability to rapidly deploy and sustain forces across dispersed locations in the Indo-Pacific.



“We are in an information age, and right now with modern technology, information is one of the fastest moving things on Earth,” said Ogletree. “Whoever controls the flow of information will control the fight.”



In conclusion, interoperability with allied forces and U.S. agencies remained a core component of Kaiju Rain 25. Through joint planning and real-time coordination, the exercise emphasized the importance of shared information and mutual trust in today’s complex operational environment. It highlighted efforts to build the integrated frameworks needed for collective success in the information domain.

