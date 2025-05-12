Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Lt Gen....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra | U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark (left), Commanding General of USARPAC, and Lt Gen. Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, participate in a gift exchange during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra) see less | View Image Page

USARPAC General meets with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army



HONOLULU – U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific met with Lt. Gen. Lasantha Rodrigo, commander of the Sri Lanka Army during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2025.



During their meeting, Gen. Clark extended condolences for the six Sri Lankan service members who died in a helicopter crash on May 9. Lt. Gen. Rodrigo expressed excitement about Sri Lanka’s return to LANPAC after a five-year absence. They discussed expanding U.S. support for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) operations with Gen. Clark recommending a collaboration between the U.S. INDOPACOM Center for Excellence for Disaster Management and the Montana National Guard, Sri Lanka’s state partner, to address Sri Lanka’s interest.



Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)