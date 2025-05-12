Camp Zama leadership, volunteers support Japanese cultural tradition of giant kites

ZAMA, Japan – Camp Zama leadership attended joint festivals here May 4 celebrating the giant kite, a touchstone of Japanese culture that goes back more than 200 years.



The cities of Zama and Sagamihara, which are both adjacent to the installation, invited U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Marcus Hunter and Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Meeker to their co-hosted festivals, which they hold at the nearby Sagami River.



The history of kite festivals in Japan dates to the early 1800s. Thousands of locals and tourists visit the two cities’ events, held each year in May.



The kites are made of bamboo and handmade Japanese paper, and each year the two cities construct kites of various sizes for the festival. The largest kites are about 48 feet tall, weigh more than 2,000 pounds, and take about 100 people pulling a 600-foot rope to fly them.



The festivals are located less than a 15-minute drive from Camp Zama and for decades have drawn attendance from many community members from the installation. Event organizers also often invite volunteers from Camp Zama to help fly the kites.



Shinichi Arai, president of Sagami Giant Kite Preservation Association, Shimoisobe District, said having enough people for the rope teams is the most critical part of flying the kites. The Camp Zama volunteers who join are a big part of making the festivals a success, he said.



“Experiencing festivals like this together is a good opportunity to learn about each other’s culture and build good relationships as neighbors,” Arai said. “All the volunteers followed the instructions very well and seemed to be having a good time.”



A lot of work goes into preparing for the festivals, Hunter said. The commander lauded both cities for coming together and working hard to build the kites.



“It’s an interesting experience for me and our Camp Zama volunteers to be part of a culture and history that has been around for so long,” Hunter said.



The colonel had a particular attachment to one of the kites flown at this year’s festival. Last November, he helped harvest bamboo from on Camp Zama with representatives from one of the local kite associations. At the festival, he got to see up close the kite that was made from the bamboo stalks he cut down.



“It was a lot of fun to see it all come together,” Hunter said. “We’re very honored to be able to donate some bamboo every year.”



Hunter said Camp Zama and the two cities have a close relationship at the local level and share such an event because of the great affinity they feel for each other.



“The experience really makes us feel part of the community,” Hunter said. “It’s a great honor to live here.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2025 Date Posted: 05.15.2025 00:14 Story ID: 498017 Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama leadership, volunteers support Japanese cultural tradition of giant kites, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.