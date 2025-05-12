Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard, partners expand search for Lucky Harvest near Saipan

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside U.S. Navy, Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saipan, and civilian partners, continues the search on May 15, 2025, for the 47-foot vessel Lucky Harvest, carrying two mariners, missing since departing Alamagan Island, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on May 12, en route to Saipan.



The search remains focused west of Saipan. The USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew is actively searching.



Additional search efforts included the DPS Saipan boat crew, which searched for eight hours west of Saipan Harbor, and the crew of the motor vessel Mama Loling, a sister vessel to the Lucky Harvest, searching for 15 hours before returning to Saipan Harbor around midnight on May 15. Both the DPS boat and the Mama Loling crews are searching May 15.



To expand the search, the U.S. Coast Guard requested additional air support on May 14. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i and a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft and crew from Kadena Air Force Base in Japan will join the search midday May 15. These aircraft will take over the aerial searches from U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 who flew multiple search patterns May 14.



“We’re leveraging our available resources to locate the Lucky Harvest and ensure the safety of its crew,” said Cmdr. Patton Epperson, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam search and rescue mission coordinator. “We continue to ask the public to share any sightings or knowledge they may have and we’re deeply grateful for the dedication of our Navy, DPS, and civilian partners in this ongoing search.”



The Lucky Harvest is reportedly equipped with a VHF radio, orange life jackets, flares, an emergency beacon, fuel, and provisions. Weather in the search area includes east winds at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 knots and seas of 4 to 6 feet. The Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and SafetyNet alerts remain active to notify nearby mariners of the situation.



Anyone with information about the Lucky Harvest or its crew is urged to contact the Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam at (671) 355-4826.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam ensures maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting U.S. borders, enabling commerce, and fostering regional stability.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

