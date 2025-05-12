Gen. Brunson: Alliances and Land Power Key at Army War College Symposium

CARLISLE, Pa. – Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, delivered keynote remarks May 6, at the U.S. Army War College Strategic Land Power Symposium, emphasizing the enduring role of land forces and alliances in deterring regional threats.



Returning to the symposium for a second time, Brunson reflected on his first 120 days leading the Tri-Command. He shared three foundational principles, what he calls the “three kings” essential for deterrence in the Indo-Pacific: posture, protection, and sustainment.



He reminded the audience that the Korean War has not formally ended and described UNC as a modern coalition platform that maintains the armistice, coordinates with 18 member states, and sustains communication with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. He emphasized that should deterrence fail, the binational CFC is fully prepared to fight and win, while USFK remains the visible and forward-deployed U.S. commitment to the region.



Brunson called the U.S.-ROK Alliance one of the most integrated in the world, exemplified by combined divisions, shared targeting cells, and mutual logistics. He noted that true deterrence also requires assurance, demonstrating to allies and adversaries alike that U.S. and partner forces are ready and credible.



To meet evolving threats, the general outlined the value of Combined Joint All-Domain Operations, integrating ROK-U.S. capabilities across land, air, sea, space, information and cyber. This approach enables faster decision-making, enhanced interoperability, and synchronized effects—critical in a high-threat environment.



Brunson reaffirmed the relevance of land power in the Indo-Pacific, warning against a narrow maritime or air-centric viewpoints.

“People live on land, and problems manifest there,” he said. “Ground forces provide staying power, control terrain, and enable other domains to operate.”



Breaking down the “three kings,” he explained:



Posture is about positioning the right forces with the right authorities. In Korea, this means a combined “Fight Tonight” force, capable of immediate response through rotational deployments and joint training.

Protection includes countering modern threats like drones, improving urban defenses, and updating engagement authorities to meet new challenges.



Sustainment addresses the logistics of distance in the Indo-Pacific, leveraging Korea’s infrastructure and pursuing agile solutions like in-theater production and pre-positioned stocks.

He also stressed the importance of modernization and coalition integration—from AI-enabled systems and hyper-sonics to combined exercises like Freedom Shield. He underscored the need for common data formats, shared ISR, and integrated supply chains.



In closing, Brunson emphasized the critical role of allies in providing both legitimacy and access. While capability is vital, he asserted, credibility is indispensable. He highlighted posture, protection, and sustainment are the foundational principles of a credible deterrent, anchored by land power, which remains the enduring force ensuring peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.14.2025 20:43 Story ID: 498005 Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Brunson: Alliances and Land Power Key at Army War College Symposium, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.