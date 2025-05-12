Collaboration in Action: Florida Guard Leaders Strengthen Joint Capabilities

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock | Senior leaders from the Florida Army and Air National Guard gather in front of an...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock | Senior leaders from the Florida Army and Air National Guard gather in front of an F-35A Lightning II at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 14, 2025. The visit, which brought together Florida Army National Guard Major Subordinate Command commanders and Florida Air National Guard commanders, aimed to enhance collaboration and strengthen mission effectiveness across the state’s joint force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Army National Guard senior leaders visited the 125th Fighter Wing on May 14, 2025, as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen inter-service collaboration and enhance mission effectiveness across Florida’s National Guard.



The visit brought together Florida Army National Guard Major Subordinate Command (MSC) commanders and their Command Sergeants Major for an in-depth overview of the mission and capabilities of the Florida Air National Guard, including a showcase of the Wing’s new F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The event emphasized the importance of joint operations and mutual mission capabilities between the two components.



“This visit aimed to build collaboration and mutual understanding among Florida’s Army and Air Guard leaders,” explained said U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, commander of the 125th Fighter Wing. “By gaining a deeper appreciation for each other’s capabilities, we can become a more effective and adaptable force, better prepared to serve Florida and the nation.”



During the visit, Florida Army Guard leaders toured the 125th Fighter Wing’s facilities, received briefings on the Wing’s state and federal mission sets, and observed the F-35 Lightning II up close. Discussions centered on leveraging joint capabilities to respond effectively to state emergencies and federal missions.



Florida has a long history of seamless joint operations between its Army and Air National Guard, particularly during domestic operations (DOMOPS) such as hurricane response. Each year, the Florida National Guard’s Army and Air components work side by side, seamlessly integrating into a joint command structure to conduct search and recovery missions, establish emergency supply distribution points, and provide critical communications support to isolated communities. These collaborative efforts save lives, expedite recovery, and underscore the value of unified response efforts.



U.S. Army Col. Blake Heidelberg, director of military support for the Florida National Guard, praised the engagement as an opportunity to foster stronger teamwork. “Seeing the capabilities here at the 125th Fighter Wing firsthand helps us understand how we can integrate our efforts to better serve Florida and the nation,” Heidelberg said.



The visit reflects a growing commitment within the Florida National Guard to develop collaborative connections between the Army and Air components. Such efforts ensure the state’s joint force remains ready and adaptable in any situation.



For more information about the Florida National Guard, visit fl.ng.mil.