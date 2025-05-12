Mojave Falcon 25

“We must be prepared and ready to win in LSCO” [Large Scale Combat Operations].



That’s the focus of the first-of-its-kind multifaceted Army Reserve exercise named Operation Mojave Falcon -- the largest Army Reserve exercise ever.



Nine thousand service members will participate in the history-making exercise which combines Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) and Nationwide Move, and will take place beginning late May in multiple training locations spread across the U.S., including Fort Hunter Liggett and Fort Irwin, California; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; Fort Barfoot, Virginia; and the Port of Long Beach to name a few.



As the Army has since moved away from COIN, which was centered on winning hearts and minds and helping those nation’s U.S. military personnel served in, LSCO is focused on U.S. military divisions and below being involved in high-intensity conflict and goes back to the U.S. military’s industrial base in order to overcome, defeat, and surpass adversaries of the United States. Mojave Falcon focuses on tough, realistic training in a combat-like environment involving real-world missions and events.



Ultimately the goal is Combat Readiness and that’s what Mojave Falcon gets after.



“We’re continuing this momentum but really putting in practice so that we’re proving we can do LSCO and that’s the design behind this whole [exercise],” said Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, based at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, California.



Born out of an idea and discussion at NTC between MG Kurt Taylor, former commanding general of National Training Center and Fort Irwin, California, and Del Rosso, the exercise is designed to push Soldiers out of their comfort zones and test their mettle, whether it’s faces multiple layers of Opposing Forces (OPFOR), Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) or having to dig in and bivouac in multiple austere locations.



“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to not only build combat readiness but also making sure that we’re doing that as a balanced Army with all our different components,” added Del Rosso.



Mojave Falcon builds upon the 79th TSC commanding general’s four priorities which are to Win the First Fight, Win as a Balanced Total Army, Win the Future Fight, and Trust and Empower Leaders.



A large portion of the exercise will take place at Fort Hunter Liggett and NTC where service members will sharpen their combat support and combat service support skills, ranging from moving and transporting supplies and materials to helping support and sustain the Army’s warfighters, with classes of supplies such as ammunition, fuel and rations. They’ll also go through platform live fire training – another first for the Reserve.



Additionally, during Global Medic medical personnel will train in austere medical environments focused on everything from treating casualties to medical evacuations, all while under extreme duress.



“Building combat-ready formations is high risk. It’s high reward and the comradery is worth it because you have trust in the person for your life, and that’s like no other job,” said Del Rosso.



Dubbed the Army Reserve’s Super Bowl and as mentioned taking place across multiple U.S. locations, Soldiers will further heighten their skills when it comes to moving, transporting and distributing bulk fuel and water during QLLEX. Service members will hone those skills at five different locations stretching from California’s west coast to the Midwest, to areas on the east coast and southern parts of the country.



Then there’s the port operations portion of the exercise at the Port of Long Beach. There, troops will partner with the Navy for realistic training focused on roll-on/roll-off activities of cargo and equipment from a vessel, all while under a different form of duress and enemy aggression.



Additionally, Nationwide Move will see service members load containers and get behind the wheel of their line-haul vehicles (M915) to transport and deliver actual equipment and supplies coast to coast in support of the various training events and operational needs. This part of the exercise provides units with practical experience in convoy operations and rail loading.



The exercise will also bring another first as the Army Reserve gets the opportunity to test and use its newly fielded mission command information systems. The participating units will integrate the use of Joint Battle Command-Platform (JBC-P) and Command Post Computing Environment (CPCE) to communicate during the entirety of the exercise, which will allow them rapid and reliable communication of the common operating picture, data sharing, and the ability to see where units are on the battlefield from the division level down to the company level.



The 79th TSC serves as the senior trainer for the Mojave Falcon, heavily partnered with the 91st Training Division at Fort Hunter Liggett and the 807th Theater Medical Command, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and several other one-star led commands, and supporting units.



Mojave Falcon is priority one for the Army Reserve, said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command.



“If the nation calls us to serve, we know what we need to do,” concluded Del Rosso.

