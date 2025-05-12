18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Soldiers Awarded AAMs for Life-Saving Actions at Accident Scene

GRAFENWÖHR, Germany - Three Soldiers from the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) were awarded the Army Achievement Medal (AAM) for their heroic actions in response to a serious traffic accident encountered during a mission.



Battalion Executive Officer Maj presented the awards. Farley and Command Sgt. Maj Glover praised the Soldiers for their quick thinking, selfless service, and commitment to the Army values.



While conducting a convoy mission, the Soldiers came upon the scene of a severe accident involving a van that a semi-truck had struck. Debris was scattered across the road, and several individuals needed immediate assistance.



“So we were rolling on mission, found a van on the side of the road that had been hit by a semi, with a bunch of stuff on the roadway and people all over the place,” one of the awardees recalled. “We jumped out, helped clear the road, started performing first aid, and ensured no one got worse until the first responders arrived—then we continued movement to the next stop.”



Their actions helped secure the scene, provide initial care to the injured, and maintain order until local emergency services arrived.



“Recognizing these Soldiers with the Army Achievement Medal is just one way we can highlight their courage and professionalism,” said Maj. Farley. “They went above and beyond what was expected in a real-world emergency.”



The 18th CSSB is proud of these Soldiers and their readiness to act when it mattered most. Their bravery and service reflect the battalion’s dedication to excellence on and off the battlefield.

(U.S. Army article by Sgt. Mehmet Kizmaz)

