Photo By Donald Herrick | MG Phil Brooks from the Fires Center of Excellence congratulates a new enlistee in the...... read more read more Photo By Donald Herrick | MG Phil Brooks from the Fires Center of Excellence congratulates a new enlistee in the U.S. Armed Forces May 13, 2025 at the "Our Community Salutes" ceremony. 24 seniors in total enlisted that evening. see less | View Image Page

Fort Sill, Lawton Honor Future Service Members at Call to Service Ceremony

By Don Herrick

Fort Sill Public Affairs

LAWTON, Okla. (May 14, 2025) — With families and civic leaders gathered in support, 24 high school seniors from southwest Oklahoma were formally recognized May 13 at Cameron University for their decision to enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The “Our Community Salutes” ceremony, supported by the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion, provided an opportunity to publicly honor these students who have chosen to serve their country following graduation. The event, part of a nationwide initiative, also reinforced the close partnership between Fort Sill and the greater Lawton community.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ken Pressley, command chief warrant officer of the Fires Center of Excellence, opened the program by affirming the significance of each student’s decision.

“This is a big deal,” Pressley said. “You're getting ready to take the oath. You're getting ready to commit to something that’s bigger than yourselves. And not everyone is doing that.” He urged the students to recognize the path they were beginning, describing military service as “a team sport that takes commitment, discipline and integrity.”

Col. Jarrod Stoutenborough, commanding officer of the U.S. Marine Corps School of Fires at Fort Sill, echoed those sentiments and emphasized the importance of leadership and accountability.

“There is no better calling than to lead others,” Stoutenborough said. “Service is not about perfection — it’s about accountability and continued growth. The uniform comes with expectations, and you must rise to meet them.”

Mike Brown, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Oklahoma, delivered a message directed not only to the enlistees, but their families and mentors. “Your willingness to serve is admirable,” he said. “But your support networks — the parents, grandparents, educators — are vital. You’ve helped shape these young men and women into future Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Guardians.”

The ceremony culminated with Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, administering the oath of enlistment. In his keynote remarks, Brooks reminded attendees of the enduring value of military service.

“You’ve made a decision that many won’t understand,” said Brooks. “You will now be part of something greater than yourself. You’ll have responsibility and purpose — and with that comes pride.” He later added, “The Army will invest in you, develop you and rely on you. And your community will continue to stand beside you.”

Brooks concluded by inviting the enlistees to consider what kind of leaders they aspire to be, stating, “This journey starts with a promise. The oath you take today is more than tradition — it’s a commitment to every American, and to each other.”

The Our Community Salutes initiative is a national program that celebrates high school seniors who choose military service. Locally, the initiative offers recognition and support to ensure these future service members transition with pride and confidence.

Tuesday’s ceremony highlighted the enduring values of duty and service shared between Fort Sill and the Lawton community. As the nation’s newest enlistees prepare to ship to training, they do so with the assurance that their commitment is both seen and honored.