New leader takes charge at IWTC San Diego

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Samantha F. Scarborough (right) assumes command of Information Warfare Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Samantha F. Scarborough (right) assumes command of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego from Cmdr. Daniel Flemming during a change of command ceremony at the I-Bar on Naval Air Station North Island, May 2, 2025. The presiding officer was Capt. Sarah Sherwood (middle), Center for Information Warfare Training commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Michele Diamond) see less | View Image Page

By Chief Petty Officer James Yamilao

Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Samantha F. Scarborough relieved Cmdr. Daniel R. Flemming as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego during a change of command ceremony May 2 at the I-Bar on Naval Air Station North Island.



Capt. Sarah Sherwood, Center for Information Warfare Training commanding officer, presided over the ceremony, lauding Flemming for his keen leadership while welcoming Scarborough.



“I express my deepest gratitude to Danny for his dedicated leadership, mentorship and unwavering commitment to IWTC San Diego and our mission over the past year,” she said. “His initiative, unparalleled management, and professional expertise left a significant and lasting impact on training operations that will ensure IWTC San Diego’s continued success and bolster information warfare readiness across the Indo-Pacific region for years to come.



“I welcome Samantha to the CIWT team. I am confident that under her leadership, IWTC San Diego will continue to thrive and she will build upon the strong foundation set by Danny. She is the right leader at the right time to continue moving us in the right direction.”



Scarborough was born in Guam and lived all over the world growing up. She most recently served as an officer-in-charge for the Defense Intelligence Agency.



“I am profoundly thankful for Danny’s mentorship, guidance and outstanding leadership,” she said. “IWTC San Diego has earned its reputation for prioritizing its people, delivering unparalleled training and shaping the future of the information warfare community across the fleet. I deeply appreciate everyone’s contributions to ensuring a seamless turnover process, and I eagerly anticipate collaborating with this exceptional team.”



Flemming assumed command of IWTC San Diego in April 2024. He led 240 military, civilian and contractor personnel in delivering more than 14,000 hours of instruction through 319 convenes of 45 distinct courses at training sites in California, Washington, Hawaii and Japan, which produced nearly 3,000 fleet, joint service and partner-nation information warfare experts during his tenure.



Sherwood said his people-first attitude, proactive management, meticulous ownership and tireless work ethic led to significant advances across the domain in areas such as curriculum maintenance, fleet feedback and facility management.



“Danny’s service to the Sailors and families of IWTC San Diego has been truly remarkable,” she added. “His steadfast efforts positively influenced countless subordinates, peers, and seniors and exceeded my highest expectations in every possible facet.”



Flemming departs for a new position at Naval Information Forces in Virginia.



“I want to personally thank the entire IWTC San Diego team for their hard work and dedication to the mission,” he said. “Serving as CO of the best schoolhouse in the fleet has been the greatest honor of my career. Our contribution to Navy readiness helps shape the future of information warfare and prepares our Sailors to fight and win our nation’s battles. This deserves our very best effort, and I am fully confident in the command’s continued success under the exceptional leadership of Commander Samantha Scarborough.”



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC San Diego provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites around the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT provides instruction for over 26,000 Navy and joint service students every year. It offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians; intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.