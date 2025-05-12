Honorary Commanders Experience Joint-Service Training at Goodfellow

Photo By Airman James Salellas | The 2024–2025 class of 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visit Command Post...... read more read more Photo By Airman James Salellas | The 2024–2025 class of 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visit Command Post Sentinel as part of their Detachment day tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 8, 2025. A U.S. Army 344th Military Intelligence Battalion member utilizes a prone position as part of an exercise showcased to the honorary commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing hosted the 2024–2025 class of honorary commanders for Detachment Day, providing a hands-on look at the base’s joint-service training environment and its mission to develop future warfighters.

The tour began at the U.S. Navy’s Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, where participants gained insight into naval training and culture. They learned how future sailors are prepared to support maritime and global operations through specialized training and joint-service integration.

Next, the group visited the U.S. Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow, where instructors introduced them to Marine-specific intelligence programs. Honorary commanders observed the Marines' high standards, disciplined approach and expeditionary mindset that prepare them for real-world tactical and strategic operations in austere environments.

The tour included a stop at Command Post Sentinel, an immersive U.S. Army training site. There, honorary commanders observed immersive exercises led by the U.S. Army’s 344th Military Intelligence Battalion personnel. They described how the facility is designed to train Army personnel using tactical scenarios that combine signals intelligence with close-combat techniques.

“Each branch had such good information, but it was the Army that stood out—seeing how close they need to get to the enemy and how they do it was very eye-opening,” said Stephanie Hamby,

honorary commander. “Each time I am out there, I learn more and gain respect for the mission of Goodfellow and all the hard work and details that often go unnoticed by the community.”

The day concluded with a visit to the U.S. Space Force 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1, the newest addition to Goodfellow’s joint training environment. Honorary commanders participated in virtual reality simulations designed to place trainees in realistic operational scenarios, increasing engagement and job-specific learning.

“The entire Honorary Commanders program has been one of the most incredible experiences I have had in a long time,” said Mark Clark, Honorary Commander, “The information the detachments share open up an entirely new understanding of what they do and how their missions pertain to the overall protection of our country.”