Chaplains of the 188th Wing: A Legacy of Spiritual Support for the Warfighter

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. -- The 188th Wing’s chaplain corps stands as a quiet but resolute force—guardians not of weapons, but of the human spirit. In a military built on precision, readiness, and resilience, Chaplains Capt. Garry Butler (Baptist), Maj. Matt Garrison (Catholic) and Lt. Col. Herbert Hodde (Southern Baptist) remind us that the soul of the force matters just as much as the muscle.



From the Revolutionary War’s makeshift pulpits to today’s global conflicts, military chaplains have walked beside warriors in their darkest hours to provide spiritual guidance, moral counsel, and an unwavering presence in the face of chaos.



“Chaplains have consistently served as a steady and supportive presence,” said Butler, echoing the legacy that now lives on in the 188th. “It’s a noble mission to walk alongside our Airmen in their highest triumphs and lowest struggles, ensuring they know they are not alone in their journey.”



That presence is anything but ceremonial. In a time when warfighters face complex operational demands, civilian responsibilities, and the silent weight of unseen battles, chaplains like Butler, Garrison, and Hodde provide critical support. They offer more than sermons; they offer sanctuary.



“We are dedicated to nurturing and caring for the soul of the Force,” Butler said. “Readiness transcends physical training. Spiritual and emotional health significantly influence an Airman’s effectiveness.”



Whether through prayer, confidential counseling, or simply showing up where Airmen are, the chaplains engage at every level by leading worship services, advising commanders on moral and ethical issues, and providing comfort during crises. On drill weekends, they meet Airmen in the hum of camaraderie; on quieter workdays, they sit in silence with those carrying heavier burdens.



“Having three chaplains allows us to offer support 24/7,” said Garrison, who has served since 2009 and is often accompanied by his therapy dog, Lt. Col. Cletus. “We are always willing to give of ourselves and care for the needs of the Airmen.”



“People want to know someone cares for them,” said Hodde, a former Naval combat medic reservist. “If we keep this ideology at the forefront, our Airmen will continue to thrive.”



In the fight for readiness, chaplains don’t fire weapons. But by serving as trusted first responders, helping Airmen find meaning, healing, and hope, they win battles that matter most and connect Airmen to a deeper purpose.



“We want Airmen to know they don’t have to carry the weight alone,” Butler said.