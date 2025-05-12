NMRTC Twentynine Palms highlights Navy Medicine careers at local MOS Expo 

Courtesy Photo | From left, Cmdr. Christina Carter, HM2 Alvarez Kenyon, HM2 Mark Martin, HM2 Thalia...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, Cmdr. Christina Carter, HM2 Alvarez Kenyon, HM2 Mark Martin, HM2 Thalia Vasquez, and HM1 Hope Perrault pose for a photo while providing information about Navy Medicine careers to local high school students during a Military Occupational Specialty Exposition held May 1 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. Carter, Vasquez, and Perrault are assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, while Kenyon and Martin serve with 7th Marine Regiment. The event aimed to educate students about military career paths and highlight the role of Navy Corpsmen in both clinical and operational settings (U.S. Navy courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms showcased Navy Medicine career opportunities to local high school students during a recent Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) Exposition held on May 1, 2025 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms.



Cmdr. Christina Carter, a native of Springdale, Maryland, led the Navy Medicine delegation at the event, which aimed to introduce students to various military career paths and increase awareness of service opportunities across all branches.



Carter was joined by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Hope Perrault and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (HM2) Thalia Vasquez from NMRTC Twentynine Palms, as well as HM2 Alvarez Kenyon and HM2 Mark Martin from 7th Marine Regiment. Together, they provided students with hands-on demonstrations, personal experiences, and detailed overviews of what it means to serve as a Navy Hospital Corpsman.



“One of the main things I highlighted was the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) program for students who are interested in going to college prior to joining the military,” Carter said. “It is a great way to pay for college and explore career paths in the Nurse Corps, Medical Corps, Surface Warfare, Aviation and Marine Corps officer communities.”



The NROTC scholarship covers full tuition and fees, a stipend for books, and in some cases, room and board — making it a viable and attractive option for students seeking higher education and a military career.



In addition to providing information on enlisted medical careers, Carter engaged students with a personal account of her journey through the NROTC program at Hampton University.



“I shared my personal experience in NROTC and how it has helped to shape my career in the Navy,” she said. “It is by far one of the best decisions that I made after high school and it has allowed me to travel the world, pursue a graduate degree in Public Health, follow my passion with nursing, and provide a financially stable lifestyle for my family.”



The MOS Exposition provided a platform team of Sailors to highlight the diverse roles available in Navy Medicine. Students learned about career tracks within the Hospital Corpsman rating, including opportunities in field medicine, clinical care, and advanced practice specialties. The greenside Hospital Corpsmen, embedded with Marine Corps units, demonstrated field medical procedures and shared their experiences operating in austere environments.



A highlight of the event was a hands-on display where students were invited to lift and transport a mannequin on a military combat stretcher, simulating casualty evacuation in the field. This interactive component, facilitated by the Marine Corps and Navy medical staff, offered students a glimpse into the physical and logistical demands of combat medicine.



“I think this setting was perfect for the high school students and it allowed them to see how the Navy and Marine Corps work in concert with each other for operational effectiveness,” Carter said.



The collaborative nature of the event underscored the joint relationship between the Navy and Marine Corps, especially in medical roles. Navy Corpsmen often serve alongside Marines in the field, providing critical medical care in both peacetime and combat scenarios.



Carter observed a noticeable interest in Navy Medicine following the event, particularly among students with family ties to military service.



“Several students expressed an interest in pursuing a career in healthcare ranging from Hospital Corpsman to Nursing to Physician,” she said. “Some of the students shared that they have family members who have served in the military and how that has encouraged them to consider this option for their future.”



For many students, the MOS Exposition served as a formative experience, offering clarity and direction as they consider their post-graduation paths. The ability to ask service members personalized, in-depth questions about their careers proved invaluable.



“I think the most effective aspect of the MOS Exposition was to expose students to all the possible options for joining the military, ranging from enlisted to officer,” Carter said. “Many students were unsure of what they wanted to do after high school and this expo allowed them to ask service members in-depth and personalized questions.”



The event reinforced NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ ongoing commitment to community engagement, mentorship, and recruitment, while highlighting the vital role Navy Medicine plays in supporting the operational readiness of Marines stationed at MCAGCC, the largest U.S. Marine Corps installation in the world.