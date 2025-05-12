Congressional representatives, media tour J. Strom Thurmond to assess hurricane recovery progress

Photo By Michael Ariola | Tammy Cleveland, J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake, Operations project manager, is...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Tammy Cleveland, J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake, Operations project manager, is interviewed by reporter Aria Surka with WFXG television station, a Fox network affiliate, May 6, 2025. The Thurmond Project provided media organizations a guided tour to update the public on operational challenges the Thurmond Project continues to face in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, as well as ongoing efforts to restore public access to affected areas surrounding the lake. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, hosted a tour of the J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake Project for Georgia and South Carolina congressional delegation representatives, to inform them on impacts of Hurricane Helene and ongoing efforts to restore public access to areas around the lake.



“We have received numerous congressional inquiries since Hurricane Helene,” said Tammy Cleveland, Operations project manager for the Thurmond Project. “So, we decided to invite them here to personally see the impact of the storm.”



The congressional delegation included staff members representing U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, U.S. Representatives Rick Allen, Georgia, 12th District; Mike Collins, Georgia, 10th District; and Sheri Biggs, South Carolina, 3rd District.



“We were anxious to see what recovery issues they were having at the J. Strom Thurmond Dam and Lake, said Tosha Hart, District director, Office of Representative Sheri Biggs. "Seeing the damage in person that Hurricane Helene has done to the area really put things into perspective. I have lived through several hurricanes in South Carolina, but nothing compares to the devastating effects that this storm has caused."



The following day, local media organizations took part in the same tour and briefings to help keep the public informed about the current situation.



The Thurmond Project, experienced extreme wind gusts, some exceeding 100 miles per hour as Hurricane Helene traveled across Georgia and South Carolina Sept. 27, 2024.



The storm inflicted extensive damage to the Thurmond Project’s infrastructure and deposited over 500,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris, an amount equivalent to filling approximately 2,000 football fields. Additionally, it is estimated that more than 21,000 trees within the Thurmond Project area were either uprooted or left hazardously unstable.



As a result, recreational facilities, including campgrounds and day-use areas surrounding the lake, were closed to ensure public safety.



“This isn’t something that can be cleaned up overnight,” said Savannah District Commander, Col. Ron Sturgeon. “The sheer devastation here has been pretty enormous. It’s going to be a while—this is going to be a multi-year effort.”



Immediately following the storm, Thurmond Project crews rapidly mobilized to clear trees and other debris from primary roads, facilities, and critical infrastructure utilizing Operation and Maintenance funds.



The Thurmond Project team initially anticipated using emergency supplemental funding to hire contractors to remove debris from recreation sites including campgrounds and day-use areas. However, additional funding for clean-up efforts has not yet been received.



“Over the past six months we have not had the opportunity to take advantage of additional supplemental funding,” said Michael Montone, Operations Division chief for the Savannah District. “However, we have leveraged our limited Operation and Maintenance funds in creative and innovative ways to start making headway.”



At present, 39 of the 51 of the Thurmond Project’s recreation areas have been re-opened or are partially open, including, boat ramps, hunter access points, and the visitor center.



If additional funding can be secured, the Thurmond Project will be able to expedite debris cleanup, and infrastructure repair.



“If we get an emergency management debris contract, we estimate, with the 500,000 cubic yards of debris, it will take about 4 months to remove it,” said Aaron Wahus, Hartwell Operations project manager and Thurmond storm recovery project delivery team lead. “If we don’t get the supplemental money, we will continue to use our own funds here locally and it will just take a lot longer.”



Savannah District personnel are confident they can restore the Thurmond Project as a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.



“We have the assessments done, we have the workplan packages put together and ready to go,” said Montone. “As soon as money starts flowing, we will be able to execute our mission.”



After witnessing the damage, the congressional delegation expressed support for the Army Corps of Engineers’ recovery efforts at the Thurmond Project.



“I appreciate the opportunity to see firsthand the devastation at J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Dam caused by Hurricane Helene.” said Paul Lynch, Constituent Services director, Office of Representative Rick W. Allen. “The team here are doing a great job communicating the understandable concerns and restoration efforts at the parks, and for that, Congressman Allen and I are grateful. Our community experienced unprecedented destruction during Hurricane Helene, and we look forward to doing what we can to get the park back up and running at full capacity.”