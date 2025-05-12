BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The Baumholder Military Community’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program celebrated Single Soldier Day at Minick Field on May 9, 2025.



The event highlighted various engaging activities, with sports being a major attraction. The day kicked off with a football game in the morning between soldiers from the 40th Transportation Company and the 240th Composite Supply Company. In the afternoon, a soccer game took center stage, featuring mixed units from across the area, including the 240th Composite Supply Company, 40th Transportation Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, and 421st Medical Battalion. After an intense hour of play, the team from the 44th ESB-E emerged victorious. Tina Dunn, the Civilian Advisor for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) and the BOSS program, presented the champions with a trophy and individual medals.



For attendees seeking unique thrills, the event offered a dunk tank where soldiers could take aim and dunk Senior Noncommissioned Officers and Officers using softballs. An unconventional activity drew significant attention: the car-smashing station, overseen by Evian Mosa from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced. Designed for stress relief, participants paid $5 for three minutes of smashing a car with sledgehammers. Safety was paramount; participants wore MOCK-4 suits, masks, and gloves and adhered to strict protocols, including vehicle entry restrictions. Despite a steady turnout of 50 to 60 individuals eager to smash cars, safety reminders were issued when some attempted to pry open car doors.



The day also featured a car show that the Baumholder Auto Skills Car Club organized. The show aimed at engaging attendees and fostering community among car enthusiasts within the Baumholder Military Community by showcasing their vehicles. Additionally, attendees enjoyed the presence of the local library and booths set up by the USO, American Motor Cars, and Military Auto Services, which further enriched the day’s offerings.



Through events like Single Soldier Day, the BOSS program promotes connection and community engagement among single soldiers, providing them opportunities to unwind and enjoy their time together.

