290th JCSS communicators demonstrate unique expeditionary readiness during CRF validations

U.S. ARMY GARRISON BAVARIA, GERMANY– Florida Air National Guardsmen with 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron demonstrated unique expeditionary capabilities during Contingency Response Force validations May 3-7, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria. The exercise put Airman's skills to the test as they rapidly responded and executed a communications mission more than 4,000 miles away from their home station.



“The validation consisted of two parts as personnel were split into teams to establish a communications network with specified requirements from a simulated entity requesting our support,” said Staff Sgt. Dylan Roosa, a communicator with 290th JCSS. “Exercises like these are important for the simple fact that it shows we can mobilize right away and get out the door quickly regardless of the location.”



Communicators with the 290th JCSS must maintain high levels of proficiency and operational readiness as they provide support for both the state and active duty components. The unit is one of only two tactical mobile communications units across the Department of Defense able to deploy within 72 hours with its full capabilities.



“The opportunities you get in this unit are unlike anywhere else,” said Roosa. “We have such a unique skill and tasking for not just state disaster responses but through the Joint Communications Support Element (JCSE) as well.”



The unit is a crucial element for providing communications support to the joint force by rapidly deploying worldwide to establish and maintain critical communications infrastructure to Joint Task Forces and Combatant Commanders. Through flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and a strong focus on security, they ensure the Joint Force can effectively communicate and coordinate operations in any environment, participating in joint training exercises to maintain seamless integration.



“The 290th JCSS is uniquely positioned to excel in both domestic and national security objectives,” said Senior Master Sgt. Gabriel Peterson, operations superintendent with 290th JCSS. “As a highly skilled unit constantly striving for readiness, we directly support the Florida National Guard by enabling Joint Force Commanders to effectively accomplish their

missions, particularly in challenging and communication-deprived environments. We are dedicated to providing reliable communication capabilities that empower mission success, no matter the circumstance.”



As the unit continues to elevate its capabilities through validations and training, the Florida Air National Guard shows its commitment to operational excellence for both the state and the DoD. The organization’s Airmen often find themselves part of something bigger than they thought was possible for a non-active duty component.



“My favourite part about being a part of this unit is our high operational tempo,” said Staff Sgt. Kennedi Wade, a communicator with 290th JCSS. “ We are constantly out on missions, deployments, and rotations more often than any other units that I have seen. The opportunities are very expansive and I would have never imagined that our impact goes so far as we are constantly being requested by other components everywhere. I had a different expectation of what this unit would be like when I first joined, but I am happy to be a part of something as special as this.”

