    Rear Adm. Seif Takes the Helm of AUKUS Integration and Acquisition

    Rear Adm. Richard Seif assumed leadership of the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Courtesy Story

    AUKUS Integration & Acquisition

    WASHINGTON – Rear Adm. Richard Seif assumed leadership of the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Direct Reporting Program Management Office on April 21.

    “I am honored and excited to join the AUKUS team,” said Seif. “Our allies and partners are an important part of our integrated combat readiness and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. AUKUS expands the work that we do with them to uplift our warfighting capabilities.”

    Seif most recently served as commander of Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and commander of Task Force-34 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

    A native of Pittsburgh, Seif is a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. During his career, Seif has served aboard five nuclear-powered fast attack submarines and commanded the USS Buffalo (SSN 715) and USS Jacksonville (SSN 699). His other previous command assignments include Submarine Group Seven, Task Force-54 and Task Force-74, the Undersea Warfighting Development Center, and Submarine Squadron One.

    The AUKUS security agreement is a strategic initiative to reestablish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

    AUKUS Integration and Acquisition was previously led by Rear Adm. Lincoln M. Reifsteck, who now serves as commander of Submarine Group Seven, Task Force-54 and Task Force-74.

    “I want to extend my appreciation to Lincoln for his outstanding leadership and service to the AUKUS mission. His contributions put our three nations on the path to success,” said Seif.

    The AUKUS Integration and Acquisition program office is the Department of the Navy office responsible for executing the trilateral partnership to help Australia acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered attack submarines while setting the highest nuclear stewardship standards and continuing to maintain the highest nonproliferation standard.

